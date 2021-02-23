 Skip to main content
North Platte Ace Hardware honored for place among top stores nationwide
North Platte Ace Hardware honored for place among top stores nationwide

North Platte Ace Hardware honored for place among top stores nationwide

Doug Wallace, store manager of the North Platte Ace Hardware, holds the Pinnacle Award, the latest company award the store received for sales, customer service and in-stock selection. The North Platte location also won the Pinnacle Award in 2019 and was honored as a Platinum store in 2018.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

For the third-straight year, the North Platte Ace Hardware has been honored among the top stores in the nationwide chain.

The store received the Pinnacle Award once again based on sales, customer service and in-store stock. North Platte is one of 795 stores out of 5,000 that received the top honor in the nation this year. North Platte also received the honor in 2019 after achieving Platinum store status in 2018.

“It means a lot to me,” said store manager Doug Wallace. “It says a lot for the team that I have. I can’t do it by myself. It’s about the great team and our customers. They come in, like what they see and get the help that they need. That sets the precedent for getting the award.”

The North Platte location is one of three owned by Blake and Casey Burgess. They also own the Ace Hardwares in York and David City.

The York and David City locations have received Pinnacle awards in each of the past eight and six years, respectively.

