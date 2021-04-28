North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority will consider Platte River Mall's redevelopment plan Thursday

The city of North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority will consider Platte River Mall’s redevelopment plan at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.

The five-member panel will decide whether to recommend City Council approval of the plan, which seeks both tax increment financing and a temporary 1.95% “enhanced employment area” tax applied only to taxable mall purchases.

The city Planning Commission voted 9-0 Tuesday to endorse the mall plan, which the council won’t consider before May 18.

If the council agrees, the mall project would be North Platte’s first use of Nebraska’s EEA law, which the Legislature passed in 2007. A separate city ordinance authorizing the law’s use in North Platte also will be needed.

Rev Development LLC, the mall’s new owners, could recoup up to $7.51 million of the $74.95 million project’s infrastructure costs through the mall-only EEA tax.

As much as $8.12 million of those costs would be gradually covered through TIF, which would set aside property taxes generated by increases in the mall’s taxable value.