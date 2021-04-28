North Platte may have a 'Golden Ticket' in its future

The operator of multiplex movie theaters in Kearney and Scottsbluff apparently will soon reopen the shuttered AMC six-screen theater in the Platte River Mall in North Platte.

The gtcinemas.com website for Golden Ticket Cinemas, which currently has 10 theaters in seven states, lists North Platte among three locations to which the chain is “coming soon.”

Leaders of Rev Development LLC of Lincoln, which bought North Platte’s 1972 mall last November, have been working to reopen the theater complex in advance of its hoped-for $75 million mall redevelopment plan.

“I would be surprised if by summer we don’t have an open movie theater,” Rev partner Mike Works of Lincoln told North Platte City Council members March 23.

Works was unavailable for comment Wednesday afternoon, and an email to Golden Ticket Cinemas through the chain’s website had not been answered as of that time.

AMC, a longtime national movie chain, closed its North Platte six-plex at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Already financially troubled at the time, AMC announced in July that it wouldn’t reopen in North Platte.