North Platte workshop on renovating space will take place in May

A pandemic-delayed workshop in North Platte on renovating upper floors of downtown business buildings has been rescheduled for May 10-11.
The Nebraska Main Street Network, which secured partial financial support for the event from the city last April, had hoped to hold it last fall before COVID-19 rendered that impossible.
“While things are a bit more difficult on the eastern end of the state, there’s been some conferences in North Platte already,” Executive Director Elizabeth Chase said Friday.
“We think with more people getting vaccinated, we can go ahead. ... We’ll continue to observe social distancing and masking so we can keep people as safe as possible.”
Registration for the May workshop will open once more details are finalized, said Chase, whose group also will hold a free historic preservation webinar Wednesday in partnership with the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.
“I Can Do That!” will introduce viewers to the state agency’s experts on how to preserve and capitalize on historic assets in communities. Visit nebraskamainstreet.org/training/rsvp-shpo-webinar.html to register.
The city of North Platte is a “network community” member of Nebraska Main Street, which has worked with many cities and towns statewide to help them preserve or recapture the historic character of their downtowns.
May’s “Upstairs Downtown Workshop” will be financed by grants of $4,800 from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund and $7,200 from the State Historic Preservation Office.
When the QGF grant was approved last spring, Main Street leaders said the workshop will aim to attract participants from across Nebraska.
They added that they chose North Platte because of the city’s ongoing downtown revitalization work. Many Canteen District buildings have had upper-floor apartments at one time or another.
By May, “hopefully most of the (downtown) project will be done by then and people will be able to see what’s happened,” Chase said.
Since the workshop was postponed, the city has finished renovating seven blocks of downtown’s 1916 brick streets and much of the North Platte Downtown Association’s accompanying streetscape plan has been installed.
The historic heart of the Canteen District, including approximately three blocks north of the Union Pacific tracks, was added to the National Register of Historic Places last July.
City-aided downtown storefront facelifts continue to make progress, and restoration of the 1929 Hotel Pawnee began separately last fall.
