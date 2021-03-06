North Platte workshop on renovating space will take place in May

A pandemic-delayed workshop in North Platte on renovating upper floors of downtown business buildings has been rescheduled for May 10-11.

The Nebraska Main Street Network, which secured partial financial support for the event from the city last April, had hoped to hold it last fall before COVID-19 rendered that impossible.

“While things are a bit more difficult on the eastern end of the state, there’s been some conferences in North Platte already,” Executive Director Elizabeth Chase said Friday.

“We think with more people getting vaccinated, we can go ahead. ... We’ll continue to observe social distancing and masking so we can keep people as safe as possible.”

Registration for the May workshop will open once more details are finalized, said Chase, whose group also will hold a free historic preservation webinar Wednesday in partnership with the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office.

“I Can Do That!” will introduce viewers to the state agency’s experts on how to preserve and capitalize on historic assets in communities. Visit nebraskamainstreet.org/training/rsvp-shpo-webinar.html to register.