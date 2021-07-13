Regional pizza chain Valentino's looking to expand to North Platte, Hastings and more

Valentino’s says it wants to add location in North Platte
With locations in 18 Nebraska cities, Valentino’s wants to add Hastings, North Platte and Scottsbluff, and possibly more, to the map, according a press release from the company sent out on Tuesday.
The company is looking for potential franchise owners to open new To-Go and Express locations. Valentino’s To-Go and Express locations focus on carryout and delivery with express “pizza by the slice” options and family value packs.
“We’ve had some interest over the years and never really found candidates,” said Anthony Messineo, Valentino’s vice president in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Initially we’d meet and talk and nothing ever happened.”
Messineo said Valentino’s had a presence for many years in North Platte, but it has been several years since the last franchise closed.
“We thought certain locations throughout the state that we really want to get our brand back out there again,” Messineo said. “We’ve done some re-branding with our look and opened up some new To-Go and Express units and thought North Platte is just a no-brainer for us.”
As Valentino’s continues to pass on their family traditions and recipes, the press release said the company hopes to continue growing its franchises in Nebraska.
“In 1957, Val and Zena Weiler opened a little pizzeria in Lincoln, Nebraska that would eventually grow into the respected regional chain Valentino’s is today,” Messineo said. “Your store could be our next success story.”
Messineo said the To-Go and Express style is a lower entry class for folks to get into the business.
“We’re looking for some good owner-operators that really want to embrace the Nebraska brand of Valentino’s,” Messineo said. “We think it’s definitely more manageable.”
He said the franchise fees are listed on the company website.
“A To-Go can range around an initial fee of about $12,000,” Messineo said, “and the Express can range anywhere from right around that $4,000 to $5,000 mark.”
Messineo may be contacted at 402-434-9327 or by email at ajmessineo@valscorp.com and valentinos.com/ is the website address.