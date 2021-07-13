Regional pizza chain Valentino's looking to expand to North Platte, Hastings and more

Valentino’s says it wants to add location in North Platte

With locations in 18 Nebraska cities, Valentino’s wants to add Hastings, North Platte and Scottsbluff, and possibly more, to the map, according a press release from the company sent out on Tuesday.

The company is looking for potential franchise owners to open new To-Go and Express locations. Valentino’s To-Go and Express locations focus on carryout and delivery with express “pizza by the slice” options and family value packs.

“We’ve had some interest over the years and never really found candidates,” said Anthony Messineo, Valentino’s vice president in a phone interview on Tuesday. “Initially we’d meet and talk and nothing ever happened.”

Messineo said Valentino’s had a presence for many years in North Platte, but it has been several years since the last franchise closed.

“We thought certain locations throughout the state that we really want to get our brand back out there again,” Messineo said. “We’ve done some re-branding with our look and opened up some new To-Go and Express units and thought North Platte is just a no-brainer for us.”