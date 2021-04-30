Renderings share glimpse of what North Platte's mall could be, while owner discusses recruiting efforts

The other shows the main mall as an outward-facing strip mall, with Ashley and the movie theater out of view to the right of where Dunham’s would go.

Besides the four-story structure, Rev would build 10 other new outbuildings and eventually tear down three of four existing outbuildings. The Verizon Wireless building would remain.

Works said the all-new buildings and a transformed main mall all would generate the funds to provide Rev’s $8.12 million in TIF and $7.51 million in EEA aid and replace reserved city sales tax funds financing a $1 million QGF loan.

The latter, which the council also will consider Tuesday, would be forgiven if Rev completes at least $30 million in new mall development within three years. The TIF request and the EEA tax itself wouldn’t be considered until May 18.

If the council backs the entire $16.63 million aid package, Works said, Rev can do all its reconstruction upfront and wait for the TIF and EEA funds to accumulate to recoup a combined $15.63 million.

But if TIF, EEA or both fall short in the council, Works said, Rev will run out of money before it can give the main mall much more than a touchup.