The Fix is in: New shop offers health-conscious drink options

You might not think that drinking a concoction that shares the name and taste of a sweet, hard candy would be good for you.
But the pink Jolly Rancher is among the calorie-burning and energy-boosting teas available at The Fix.
“You get the energy and it also is healthy,” Fix co-owner Traci Hanes said of the teas, “but it doesn’t necessarily taste healthy. You might not think drinking it that it would be a vitamin-rich, low-calorie drink.”
The store, located at 312 S. Dewey St., also offers iced coffee and meal-replacement shakes that all feature Herbalife products.
Enhancers can also be added to the shakes and teas, such as fiber and probiotics, hunger-control additives and those touted to boost hair and skin.
The health-conscious business also offers free wellness evaluations and meal planning.
The cozy 475-square-foot space has a few tables but is designed more as a grab-and-go business. It is run by Hanes and her daughter Joslyn Pierce and is an offshoot of a business that Hanes’ sister, Lynda Redden, opened in McCook in October 2019.
Hanes and Pierce both worked at the McCook location, called The Hub. Redden has been in North Platte as a mentor since the opening until The Fix gains a comfortable foundation.
“We tell her we are never going to get comfortable then,” Hanes joked.
Preparation to open the North Platte location began in November.
The store name grew out of Hanes’ fondness for a specific drink at the McCook location.
“I love the loaded teas and I kept getting them,” Hanes said. “I walked into (the McCook store) one day and said, ‘I need to get my fix,’” Hanes said. “When we decided to open (in North Platte), I just said, ‘Hey, what do you think of that name, The Fix?’ It just kind of stuck.”
The Fix opened Jan. 18 and received a steady stream of business through the week from word of mouth and promotion on the store’s Facebook page.
The Fix is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for now with the possible expansion of time or days in the future.
“It’s been crazy,” Hanes said of the early reception of the business. “We had to overnight ship some (products) and then we ran out of them again.
“We bought three 20-pound bags of ice twice one day and went through three 20-pound bags (the next day).
“We didn’t expect that we would be that busy (in the first week). We thought it might take awhile to get (that many) customers come in, but on Day 3 (the business) took off. It’s been a great surprise.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.