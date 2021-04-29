Watch now: Cajun Prairie Specialty Foods brings Cajun cuisine to North Platte

“Anything that you can think of that are good combinations,” Lafleur said. “It is just homemade recipes, nothing really special. This is just true Cajun food, like MawMaw used to make.”

There will be turducken, alligator, stuffed pork chops and sausages as well as boudin balls — pork sausage, taken out of the casing, mixed with rice, jalapeños and seasoning, and then breaded and fried.

“I am entrepreneur-minded, always have been,” Lafleur said. “This is what jumped out at me — a specialty food market. People around here really like food ... and they don’t mind spending money for it.

“But how many people in Nebraska are going to take two hours to make stuffing, then debone a chicken, then stuff it, season it and cook it for three hours?”

Pat Moran, a friend and former high school classmate of Lafleur, will manage the market. He has 13 years of experience at specialty meat markets in Louisiana and Texas, with stuffed sausages being his specialty.

“I called to ask (Lafleur) something and he told me what he had going on,” said Moran, who has been in Nebraska about a month. “I was like, ‘Hey, do you need some help?’ I made the 17-hour trip and here I am.”