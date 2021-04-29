Watch now: Cajun Prairie Specialty Foods brings Cajun cuisine to North Platte

Patrick Lafleur says Cajun cuisine goes far beyond the seasonings that people might associate the food with.
“It’s just a culture,” the Opelousas, Louisiana, native said Wednesday afternoon as he took a bite of a bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin stuffed with boudin seasoning. “Everybody cooks where I’m from — everybody.”
Forty tenderloins — which also had an option of a cream cheese and jalapeño stuffing — were sold as the first lunch special offered at Cajun Prairie Specialty Foods.
The business, located in the former Fiedler’s Meat Market at 408 N. Chestnut St. in North Platte, has been open for two weeks.
The business will run in conjunction with the mobile food kitchen, Cajun Prairie, that Lafleur started in 2009. He has been making trips throughout the state full-time for the past three years.
The lunches, which will be a rotation of tenderloins, chicken thighs and breasts for now, will be offered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The market is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Cuts of beef will remain an option at the market. Ribeyes were a popular pick last weekend as people broke out their grills with temperatures climbing into the 80s.
But Lafleur said the focus will be on what he called “Cajun food inventions.” That includes chicken breast stuffed with a shrimp dressing and deboned chickens stuffed with shrimp fettuccine.
“Anything that you can think of that are good combinations,” Lafleur said. “It is just homemade recipes, nothing really special. This is just true Cajun food, like MawMaw used to make.”
There will be turducken, alligator, stuffed pork chops and sausages as well as boudin balls — pork sausage, taken out of the casing, mixed with rice, jalapeños and seasoning, and then breaded and fried.
“I am entrepreneur-minded, always have been,” Lafleur said. “This is what jumped out at me — a specialty food market. People around here really like food ... and they don’t mind spending money for it.
“But how many people in Nebraska are going to take two hours to make stuffing, then debone a chicken, then stuff it, season it and cook it for three hours?”
Pat Moran, a friend and former high school classmate of Lafleur, will manage the market. He has 13 years of experience at specialty meat markets in Louisiana and Texas, with stuffed sausages being his specialty.
“I called to ask (Lafleur) something and he told me what he had going on,” said Moran, who has been in Nebraska about a month. “I was like, ‘Hey, do you need some help?’ I made the 17-hour trip and here I am.”
Moran will also be part of the monthly trips to Louisiana and Mississippi for supplies. Lafleur said the trips result in the purchase of about 1,000 pounds of alligator, shrimp and crawfish.
He added that the food truck, which he runs with assistance from Kari Chesley, has served 300 to 500 people daily. Preparation begins at 7 a.m. and the truck is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each stop. The truck will be in Red Cloud this weekend and Fremont the next.
Lafleur hopes to host crawfish boils in the future — likely next year, as he wants to make sure he has the time and equipment in place to do so.
He is even considering shutting down his mobile operation for six weeks and just having boils across the state.
“It’s what we Cajuns do — drink beer and boil crawfish.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.