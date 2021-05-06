Watch now: North Platte's D&N Event Center plans to expand

No better time than now exists to look at expanding the D&N Event Center, said Tad Haneborg, president of the D&N’s board.

The plans have been in discussion for several years, and Haneborg is hoping the momentum for growing the local business community will give rise to more events. With that, he said, a larger facility is needed.

“Through COVID, we waded through everything and obviously it affected us, too, through August,” Haneborg said. “We had to either say it’s time to go (forward), or it’s time to sit back” and wait a long time for a better opportunity.

His team discussed what the future would be for event centers, with many closed or restricted to limited capacity across the country.

“We have been booked full from October to May,” Haneborg said.” We have a number of events booked into next year as well,” prompting the decision to move forward with the expansion.

“The Rocky Mountain National wrestling organization is planning on hosting three tournaments (at the D&N) next year,” Haneborg said. “The first one we did a month ago was 400-500 kids. They could be 1,200 to 1,800 kids, is what (the wrestling group) envisions.”