For the first time, North Platte’s total annual sales-tax income has eight figures in it.

A record net December take of $912,457 boosted the city’s year-end 2022 total to $10,165,138 in the latest figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

Visit North Platte also closed the books on another record tourism year, netting $1,204,341 from Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax after receiving a record $66,572 for December.

The Revenue Department, which collects and processes both local taxes and returns net proceeds six weeks after each month’s end, posted December’s statewide totals Tuesday.

For North Platte, the latest sales-tax milestone reflects not only stronger economic activity but more in alternative funds to City Hall property taxes.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., called the $10 million record “wonderful news as North Platte continues moving in a positive direction.”

He said it should stay that way as the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant takes shape, supporting businesses follow it to the city and the District 177 transformation continues.

“With all the construction activity headed our way over the next couple of years, the strong momentum should continue,” Person said.

Meanwhile, the lodging-tax record means more funds for Visit North Platte to promote city and county tourism and award grants to support attractions and events throughout the county.

“We made some big commitments on the improvement-grants front, so it’s good to see the money come in to support that,” said Executive Director Lisa Burke.

The formerly named North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau awarded hotel-motel grants during the year to help launch the NPIce temporary skating rink; redo Bill Wood Field’s scoreboard to support the one-year-old summer collegiate North Platte Plainsmen baseball team; and contribute toward the planned Cody Park tennis-pickleball renovation and Linco Ag and Education Center at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

“We need more indoor facilities here because it’s cold 60% of the year and we need to be inside doing events,” Burke said.

North Platte’s first $10 million sales-tax year was achieved even before a half-cent increase approved by voters Nov. 8 takes effect this spring.

The city’s local tax rate will grow from 1.5% to 2% as it begins collecting funds to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

City Administrator Layne Groseth said the Revenue Department will start collecting the additional sales tax April 1. The city will get its first funds from the half-cent increase in mid-June.

Revenue Department local sales-tax figures don’t include the extra 1.95% “enhanced employment tax” paid by District 177 shoppers and diners to help fund the former Platte River Mall’s $75 million renovation. The EEA tax, approved by the City Council in June 2021, took effect as 2022 started.

December’s net city sales-tax income broke the month’s 2021 record of $880,863 by 3.6%. Only March and July failed to set monthly records in 2022.

The year’s last month was also North Platte’s fourth ever over $900,000, following June, August and an all-time record of $942,530 in September.

By crossing the $10 million barrier, North Platte’s sales-tax income has grown by nearly $2 million since 2019’s pre-pandemic total of $8,291,651.

After a three-month retreat as COVID-19 set in, the ongoing 2½-year sales-tax rally began with North Platte’s first-ever month over $800,000 in June 2020. Its first $900,000 month followed exactly two years later.

Annual net city sales taxes have grown each year since 2016, when they slipped to $7.88 million after first cracking the $8 million threshold the previous year.

Four years of minimal to modest percentage increases followed before sales-tax growth soared by 15.7% in 2021 and 5.1% last year.

Lincoln County’s net $66,572 in December hotel-motel taxes topped the month’s record of $61,443, set in 2017.

Annual lodging-tax totals have been more cyclical than North Platte’s sales-tax figures. The county first neared the $1 million mark with $960,999 in 2015 but lost ground four of the next five years, ending with a 27.4% pandemic-caused slump in 2020.

Travelers’ visits have roared back since, with hotel-motel tax totals leaping 70.4% in 2021 and rising 6.6% last year.

Lincoln County set monthly lodging-tax records seven times in 2022, capped by an all-time high of $175,363 in July.