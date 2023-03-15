Even with record snowfall and post-Christmas shopping and travel slowdowns, North Platte’s city sales tax and Lincoln County’s lodging tax set monthly records in January.

The city’s 1.5% sales tax netted $768,285 for 2023’s first month, 9.8% ahead of 2022’s January record of $699,552, in the latest reports from the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

It marked North Platte’s sixth straight monthly record for net sales tax income and 22nd in the past 24 months dating to March 2021.

The city’s sales tax will rise from 1.5% to 2% April 1, when the voter-approved half-cent increase for improving North Platte’s recreation facilities takes effect.

The county’s 4% hotel-motel tax brought in a net $50,125 in January, 4.5% better than the same month in 2022 and $425 ahead of the previous record of $49,700 in January 2016.

Proceeds from both state and county lodging taxes must be used for tourism promotion under state law. Nebraska charges a 5.5% sales tax and 1% hotel-motel tax on top of local taxes.

North Platte has received a net $5.15 million in city sales taxes through the first six months of its 2022-23 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.

Because the Revenue Department returns each month’s net taxes six weeks after that month ends, the city’s annual fiscal-year sales-tax receipts reflect income from Aug. 1 to July 31.

North Platte cracked the $10 million level for net sales taxes for the first time last year, bringing in $10.17 million for all of 2022.

Lincoln County’s lodging tax has netted $982,829 for its fiscal year, which follows the state in running from July 1 to June 30. Its fiscal-year tax receipts reflect May 1 to April 30 stays.

The county also set a calendar-year record in 2022 with just over $1.2 million in next lodging taxes. It broke the $1 million annual threshold for the first time in 2021.