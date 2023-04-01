A packed North Platte City Council agenda Tuesday includes decisions on TIF aid for Wilkinson Cos.’ planned Interstate 80 Exit 179 development and architectural contracts for expanding the North Platte Recreation Complex and renovating Cody Pool.

Council members will convene at 4:30 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, for a nonvoting work session featuring a Zoom presentation by Grand Island accountant Marcy Luth of her AMGL firm’s city audit for 2022-23.

The regular meeting will convene as usual at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both it and the preceding work session may be viewed on the city’s YouTube and government access TV channels.

A 20-item agenda, which includes 12 items on the evening’s “consent agenda,” includes a public hearing and vote on Wilkinson’s $16-million-plus project as its next-to-last action item.

The North Platte-based firm, which operates I-80 convenience stores, truck stops and hotels from Sidney to Lincoln, has proposed filling Exit 179’s last open quadrant after nearly 40 years with a 74.86-acre development anchored by its fifth Fat Dogs truck stop.

Wilkinson’s plans for North Platte’s east interchange won’t affect its existing Fat Dogs convenience stores and restaurants at the U.S. Highway 83 interchange (Exit 177) and farther north on South Dewey Street. The firm also owns and operates two Time Saver convenience stores in the city.

Wilkinson is seeking $2.75 million in tax increment financing to help it gradually recoup just over half of the estimated $5.12 million cost of building up the Newberry Access exit’s low-lying northeast quadrant and installing the site’s needed infrastructure.

Company leaders say half a dozen buildings would arise at the site by decade’s end, including the Fat Dogs truck stop and convenience store, a free-standing restaurant, a hotel, 50,000 square feet of retail space and a new Wilkinson corporate headquarters.

They also plan a pond and parkland along the South Platte River for motorists to enjoy, Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff told the city’s Planning Commission last Tuesday.

The planning panel unanimously recommended TIF aid for Wilkinson’s project, as did the city’s Community Redevelopment Authority Thursday.

If council members follow suit, the CRA would meet once more to finalize a redevelopment contract with Wilkinson. The five-member panel, which oversees North Platte’s TIF projects, also gave the project preliminary approval Feb. 9.

Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, the council will decide whether to approve agreements with RDG Planning & Design to lead the voter-approved Rec Center and Cody Pool projects.

Voters Nov. 8 approved temporarily raising the city’s sales tax from 1.5% to 2% for a $52.5 million package including expansion of the Rec Center, renovation of Cody Pool and relocation of the city’s skate park. The half-cent increase took effect Saturday.

Council members voted 7-0 March 21 to approve the multistate firm as leader of the Rec Center and Cody Pool work. The skate park relocation isn’t included.

Copies of the project’s proposed contracts were sent Friday to North Platte press outlets but weren’t available on the city’s website.

Among other points, the contracts would pay RDG $2.7 million plus reimbursable expenses to design and oversee the Rec Center work and $505,000 to do likewise for Cody Pool.

The package’s $45 million Rec Center portion would renovate 11,000 square feet of the existing 1976 building and add about 126,000 square feet at the site at West Francis Street and McDonald Road.

Designs would be finished this fall, with the project sent out for bids in December, according to the draft contract.

“Phased construction” at the Rec Center would begin in March 2024, with completion of new construction except for the expanded indoor pool done by February 2025. The pool and locker rooms would be redone last, with “substantial completion” of the expanded Rec Center in May or June 2025.

RDG’s timetable for the $7 million Cody Pool upgrade would be slightly faster, with designs completed in time to seek bids in mid-September to mid-October and construction to begin this November.

“Substantial completion” of the 1951 pool’s first major renovation since 1980 is expected in June or July 2024, according to the draft contract for the pool project.