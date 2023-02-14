North Platte’s keno lottery took in 8.6% less between October and December than the same period a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Charitable Gaming Division.

Combined gross income for the quarter was essentially flat compared with 2021’s fourth quarter for Nebraska’s 145 active keno lotteries and the 15 active games in west central Nebraska.

Sutherland’s keno lottery was an exception to the latter, taking in 64.7% more from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 than the same months in 2021.

About 9% of total income from the Sutherland game goes into that village’s general fund. North Platte shares its roughly 5% share of gross keno proceeds equally with Lincoln County.

North Platte’s five keno locations, operated by Cody Keno, received nearly $1.35 million in 2022’s final quarter compared with $1.47 million in the same quarter in 2021.

Gross income for October through December was 9.2% higher than the city’s July 1-Sept. 30 total of $1.23 million. Keno income typically dips in the summer and rises during the winter.

The Longhorn Bar in Sutherland, which operates that village’s game, took in $88,066 from keno between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared with $80,210 the previous quarter and $53,480 for 2021’s last three months.

Omaha continued to lead Nebraska’s keno operations with a gross October-December take of $28.4 million. North Platte ranked No. 14 statewide.

West central Nebraska keno games grossed just over $2.9 million in the last quarter of 2022, just $2,480 higher than 2021’s last quarter but 2.3% higher than the July-September quarter.

Keno games statewide received a combined $89.98 million from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, $9,936 more than the same months in 2021 and 4.2% higher than the previous quarter.

Charitable Gaming Division leaders told The Telegraph in January they would be watching 2022’s last quarterly report for impacts from the state’s first temporary casinos at horse-racing tracks in Lincoln and Grand Island.

Lincoln’s fourth-quarter keno income of $13.12 million rose by 7.2% over the third quarter and 3.9% over the same quarter in 2021. Lincoln Racecourse’s temporary casino opened in early October.

Keno games operated on behalf of Hall County, where the temporary casino at Grand Island’s Fonner Park opened Dec. 27, grossed $1.98 million. That was 12.5% better than the July-September quarter and 5.2% ahead of 2021’s final quarter.