Nebraska Public Power District’s crystal ball envisions a primary role for Gerald Gentleman Station near Sutherland in supplying customers’ electrical needs through mid-century.

It’s possible, however, that the coal-fired plant could also begin using “carbon capture and sequestration” to help gain federal credits good for cash, two NPPD officials said Wednesday evening at Best Western Plus North Platte Inn & Suites.

Jason Rosenkranz and Jim Fehr, both NPPD resource planning and risk managers, presented findings from a draft “integrated resource plan” meant to identify trends and set a course for maintaining or modifying the district’s mix of energy types through 2052.

While the future can’t be accurately predicted that far out, they said, Gerald Gentleman remains indispensable as the district’s largest single generator of electrical energy to NPPD ratepayers.

Mick Spencer, the district’s vice president of energy production, said the integrated resource plan aims to identify future “business risks” — like new environmental regulations or public or financial market demands — “that threaten the operation of Gerald Gentleman” or any of NPPD’s other current methods of generating power.

“By setting a goal, it gives the organization a signal that we have to start looking at this and being ready because something could happen,” Spencer told the audience of about 20 people.

“It doesn’t matter what I think about carbon regulation. … If we’ve lost our largest, lowest-cost generator for whatever reason, we’re going to have to be able to replace that.”

NPPD board Vice President Wayne Williams of Central City and new Subdistrict 4 member David Gale of North Platte also attended the second of four in-person meetings on the plan, which NPPD updates about every five years. The series started Tuesday night in Kearney.

Additional meetings will be held Thursday in York and next Tuesday in Norfolk, with a virtual session March 29 linking nine locations including Scottsbluff, Chadron, McCook and Broken Bow. All sessions are from 6 to 8 p.m. CT (5 to 7 p.m. MT).

Spokesman Grant Otten said ratepayers are encouraged to review and offer comments on the draft plan, which the NPPD board hopes to adopt in September. Visit nppd.com/powering-nebraska/projects/integrated-resource-planning.

Rosenkranz and Fehr said the plan’s recommendations reflect trends drawn from 54 30-year computer simulations NPPD has run. Each involved different combinations of variables for such factors as power demands, market prices and possible federal future regulations on carbon dioxide emissions.

They also factor in the NPPD board’s goal of “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. But Fehr and Rosenkranz said that assumes 10% of their energy mix still would come from a fossil-fuel source, most likely natural gas.

Rosenkranz added that the board’s net-zero goal also says it can be re-evaluated if it jeopardizes NPPD’s other “primary concerns” of continuing to provide reliable power and a resilient energy mix at competitive costs.

Gale, who sharply criticized the net-zero goal in his successful 2022 campaign to unseat Bill Hoyt of McCook, said he thinks the board’s views on net-zero emissions will evolve through one or two more elections.

But he told audience members not to be afraid to share their input on the plan. “This management team is laser-focused on the cost that you pay as businesses and consumers,” he said. “They have the lowest rates in the country by far. And I doubted that before I got on the board, but it is an impressive thing to watch.”

In addition to envisioning a continued key role for Gerald Gentleman, the draft resources plan calls for beginning the process to relicense Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville for another 20 years.

The computer simulations confirmed that Gerald Gentleman remains “currently a cost-effective solution” for ratepayers, Fehr said. The draft resources plan accordingly continue to envision coal as the Sutherland plant’s primary power source.

Even so, he added, carbon-reduction credits in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022 could make it attractive to install carbon capture and sequestration capabilities at Gerald Gentleman’s Unit 2. That will require further investigation, he added.

Federal tax credits have been available for years to for-profit electrical utilities for reducing carbon dioxide emissions or installing solar, wind or other alternative energy generators.

Rosenkranz said the 2022 law not only generally extends those credits but also makes them available to public power districts for the first time — likely in the form of payments from Washington.

That’s where it could make sense for NPPD to pursue carbon capture and sequestration at Gerald Gentleman in its ongoing quest to keep rates low, he said. The same applies to pursuing other alternative energy projects throughout NPPD’s service area.

“The incentive is out there,” added Courtney Dentlinger, the district’s vice president of customer service and external affairs. “This is leveling the field for public power entities.”

But Gale warned the audience that the Inflation Reduction Act also requires electric utilities to connect to and buy power from new, high-capacity renewable energy projects in their service area.

“You, my constituents in Subdistrict 4, if you do not want industrial solar and wind in your counties, you need to talk to your county commissioners and planning boards,” he said. “If we don’t want them in our part of the state, we need to stop them locally.”