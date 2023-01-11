Omaha chamber leaders come to North Platte to build statewide bridges

The Greater Omaha Chamber’s new chief executive says she learned from past experience that big-city folks in rural states need to get out of town.

Veta Jeffery, president and CEO of Nebraska’s largest chamber of commerce since May, was one of four Omaha chamber leaders who visited North Platte Wednesday to get to know their local counterparts.

They ate lunch and had a “listening session” at the downtown Cedar Room restaurant with about two dozen North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. board and economic development committee members, local chamber President and CEO Gary Person said.

Other Omaha chamber leaders with Jeffery were board Chairman Mickey Anderson; public policy vice president Jenn Creager; and former Nebraska Secretary of State Scott Moore, public policy chairman for the chamber and Union Pacific Railroad’s chief administrative officer and senior vice president of corporate relations.

Jeffery said the Omaha chamber delegation had a similar session Wednesday morning in Scottsbluff. Plans to visit Kearney the same day were scrubbed, though they plan similar trips across the state, she said.

“I’m here because I understand the importance of communities working together for the good of the state,” she said.

“So we wanted to take time out and come and listen to hear what are some of the (local) pain points, what are some of the things people are excited about and how we may build stronger bridges for working together collaboratively.”

Jeffery, who lived in St. Louis before moving to Omaha, said she came to appreciate the need for such trips as an aide to former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon.

As she and the governor traveled through rural Missouri, she saw “we are really more alike than we are different,” she said.

“Once we stopped to listen, we learned we could learn a lot from each other and (there’s) a lot we could learn by working together.”

North Platte leaders spoke much Wednesday about the need to build up child care resources and recruit more workers. Those are also issues in Omaha and statewide, Jeffery said.

Her team also saw that “Nebraska is a great place to live, work, do business and call home” no matter where one lives in the state, she added.

It’s equally important for North Platte to work together with Omaha and Lincoln leaders, Person said. “A lot of the housing developers and investors in our projects are from that eastern area, so that’s why these relationships are important.”

Person and chamber board Vice Chairman Cory Johanson hosted Wednesday’s lunch and listening session.

Welcomes were given by chamber board Chairman Bill Troshynski; Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns; Pat Keenan, the North Platte chamber’s representative on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and City Councilman Pete Volz for Mayor Brandon Kelliher, who was ill.