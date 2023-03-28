After unanimously backing tax increment financing for Wilkinson Cos.’ Interstate 80 Exit 179 truck stop, North Platte Planning Commission members Tuesday learned another major project near I-80 is coming off the shelf.

Planning Administrator Judy Clark announced near the meeting’s end that Chief Development Inc. of Grand Island has asked the city to annex its 65.03-acre tract of land between the South Platte River and North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

That’s the old “Hahler property” land on which Chief officials told the City Council in August 2019 that it wanted to build a 200-unit-plus “senior living” complex as the last of three developments near I-80 between North Platte’s two interchanges.

Chief has since finished the first, the nine-building, warehouse-oriented Iron Trail Industrial Park of Twin Rivers Business Park’s north end. Intended commercial development along East Halligan Drive formed the second prong.

Single-family homes, two-family town homes and independent and assisted-living apartments were envisioned for Chief’s senior-living complex between the NPPD Canal and Iron Eagle Golf Course.

Chief said at the time that the complex would benefit from but didn’t depend on the continued existence of the then city-owned, 18-hole course.

Another Chief affiliate, C&L Land LLC, bought 154-acre Iron Eagle from the city for $10,000 in May 2021 with an eye toward folding it into the company’s overall development plans.

The city granted Chief a $1 million Quality Growth Fund loan toward its commercial and senior-living projects in September 2019, six months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck Nebraska.

Clark said Chief formally submitted its long-expected annexation request last week. It’ll be taken up at the April 25 Planning Commission meeting because it came too late for Tuesday’s agenda, she said.

Roger Bullington, Chief Development’s division president and general manager, said Tuesday evening that his firm will present “mostly the same conceptual plan” for the senior-living development.

“This is just another step in trying to move the project forward,” he texted The Telegraph. “Obviously housing needs to be a major component for the community.”

Bullington said in 2019 that Chief intended to pursue TIF aid for its senior-living and commercial projects once the old Hahler land was annexed. The City Council approved TIF for the Iron Trail project in October 2019.

Chief Development said back then its total investments would fall between $30 million and $40 million, with the senior-living complex accounting for about half that total.

Before Clark disclosed Chief’s coming annexation request, Planning Commission members voted 7-0 to recommend council approval of $2.75 million in TIF assistance to Wilkinson’s $16 million-plus plan to complete development at Exit 179 after 39 years.

Panel member Lee Davies, a North Platte architect, abstained because he has done work on the project. Senior member Don Weber was absent.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will decide at 9 a.m. Thursday whether to forward the project to the City Council, which will hold a public hearing and vote on it April 4 if the CRA recommends it.

No one spoke at Tuesday’s public hearing against Wilkinson’s plan to build a Fat Dogs truck stop, a free-standing restaurant, a hotel, 50,000 square feet of retail space and the company’s corporate headquarters in the Newberry Access interchange’s long-vacant northeast quadrant.

TIF assistance would help offset an estimated $5.12 million in costs to build up the low-lying property and install city infrastructure before construction can begin. Wilkinson hopes the first businesses can open there next year.

Tuesday’s lone voice of concern came from Jerrad Shepherd of rural Gothenburg, co-owner of the neighboring I-80 Lakeside Campground, who nonetheless said he was “super-excited” to see Wilkinson step up to fill out Exit 179.

He asked that Wilkinson and city officials ensure RVs and campers can access the campground and consider a fence around the truck stop to keep trash from blowing onto his property.

Clarine Eickhoff, Wilkinson’s chief operating officer, assured Shepherd her firm would work with him.

“We heard their concerns,” she told Planning Commission members. “I wrote all of them down, so we’ll make sure we address them.”

CRA attorney Mike Bacon said the city sales taxes Wilkinson expects to generate at Exit 179 would be “almost a wash” with the roughly $300,000 a year that would be set aside from the site’s increased property taxes to help recover the infrastructure costs.

Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., said “it was cost-prohibitive” for anyone to develop Exit 179’s northeast quadrant while the other three filled in more readily.

The chamber committed to try to change the equation by including the quadrant in a long strip of land on Newberry’s east side that the City Council made TIF-eligible in fall 2020.

That strip also included the retired city sewer lagoon where the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant is now under construction, Person noted.

The beef plant’s successful launch “told us that we’re going to have additional truck traffic and worker traffic turning off the interstate,” he said. “We’re just very fortunate that a local developer was willing to step up and do that.”

Planning Commission members added their own praise for Wilkinson’s project before voting to send it back to the CRA, which had given it preliminary approval Feb. 9.

“This is a really cool development on a property that’s needed development for a long time,” said panel Chairman David Fudge.