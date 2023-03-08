A pair of Nebraska Supreme Court decisions in recent weeks dismissed the remaining legal challenges in state courts to the construction of a 19-turbine wind farm near Kilgore.

The rulings Feb. 24 and Friday threw out appeals by Preserve the Sandhills LLC and other opponents of Cherry County commissioners’ grant of a conditional use permit for the project on Oct. 29, 2019.

The group, organized to fight the Kilgore wind farm and head off others suggested for Cherry County, previously lost a high court appeal in September 2021 of a four-year permit extension the County Board granted BSH Kilgore LLC on June 9, 2020.

Supreme Court judges ruled each time that Preserve the Sandhills and its fellow plaintiffs had failed to meet legal standards required to consider their appeals.

The trio of court defeats appears to remove BSH Kilgore’s legal impediments to building its 60-megawatt wind farm. The project is listed as “under development” on a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy webpage on wind energy generation in the state.

District Judge Mark Kosizek of O’Neill, whose judicial district includes Cherry County, ruled in favor of county officials and project leaders once in 2020 and twice in 2021. The Supreme Court took direct jurisdiction of opponents’ appeals all three times.

The suits that ended with the most recent high court rulings took different paths in trying to overturn the Cherry County Board’s 3-0 vote to grant the conditional use permit.

One suit raised a variety of objections to the vote, while the other pressed opponents’ contention that Commissioner Martin DeNaeyer of Seneca and then-Commissioner Tanya Storer of Whitman — should have been blocked from voting on the permit.

Preserve the Sandhills and several of its members and co-plaintiffs argued that DeNaeyer and Storer have family members in Cherry County Wind LLC. That entity has said it favors wind-farm development in areas of the county that can handle the heavy turbines.

Had those two commissioners declined to vote in October 2019, the three-member County Board would have lacked a quorum to consider the permit. Storer, who unsuccessfully ran for the Legislature in 2020, has since left the board.

The Supreme Court’s Feb. 24 ruling took on the challenge to DeNaeyer’s and Storer’s participation, upholding Kosizek’s Oct. 6, 2021, ruling that neither Preserve the Sandhills nor co-plaintiff Charlene Reiser-McCormick had legal standing to sue.

The high court agreed that Preserve the Sandhills itself owned no Cherry County land and couldn’t be directly harmed by the County Board’s vote granting the Kilgore wind-farm permit.

Even though its membership included county landowners, “PTS cannot bootstrap the injuries of its members into the injuries of its own,” it said, quoting Kosizek’s initial ruling.

Reiser-McCormick’s land, the Supreme Court wrote itself, lies 40 miles southeast of the planned wind-farm site. It’s too far away “to demonstrate she would suffer an injury in fact” from the Kilgore wind farm, the ruling said.

The Feb. 24 decision acknowledged Reiser-McCormick’s arguments that her property lies within a mile of a possible future wind farm and a real estate broker had told her the County Board’s vote on the Kilgore project already had lowered her property value.

But that broker only had experience with Omaha’s real-estate market, and “his affidavit disclosed no familiarity with rural Nebraska agricultural values and no particular experience in Cherry County,” the Supreme Court wrote.

Court filings, it continued, indicated that Bluestem Sandhills LLC — a related entity to BSH Kilgore — had signed a lease agreement with Cherry County Wind for property 1 to 2 miles from Reiser-McCormick’s land.

“But it is undisputed that despite the existence of this lease agreement, no entity is currently authorized to construct or operate wind turbines on the neighbor’s property,” the high court wrote. The lease itself doesn’t amount to injury, it added.

The Feb. 24 ruling also rejected challenges by Preserve the Sandhills and Reiser-McCormick based on Cherry County zoning regulations and state law.

Friday’s ruling on Preserve the Sandhills’ and Reiser-McCormick’s other legal challenge said the court record doesn’t prove that the plaintiffs “perfected” their appeal of the County Board vote to Kosizek’s court.

Specifically, the high court wrote, the case record it received “showed no file-stamped notice of appeal and nothing documenting that the required docket fee was deposited with the County Board or the county clerk” within 30 days of the October 2019 vote.

Without that, neither Kosizek nor the high court has jurisdiction to hear that case, the Friday decision said. The Supreme Court wasn’t convinced by an affidavit by opponents trying to prove it had filed the appeal or paid the fee.

The Supreme Court’s September 2021 ruling against Preserve the Sandhills and other plaintiffs — the one involving commissioners’ agreement to extend the Kilgore permit four more years — was likewise tossed for lack of jurisdiction.

At that time, that ruling said, the appeal that remained unresolved until last week was pending in district court.

Because of that, “the (County) Board’s decision to extend the time for performance (under the permit) cannot be said to grant or deny the (permit),” the Supreme Court wrote in 2021.