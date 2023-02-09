A state-led environmental review issued nearly a year ago called it “unlikely” that Sustainable Beef LLC’s planned North Platte meatpacking plant “will negatively impact” endangered or threatened species or their “designated critical habitat.”

The statement appeared in a 12-page report dated March 21, 2022, covering a review by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at Sustainable Beef’s request.

That review was first issued a week ahead of NDEE’s granting on March 28, 2022, of a “construction stormwater permit.” It allowed Sustainable Beef to eventually carry out its plans for handling stormwater runoff at the retired city sewer lagoon, located north of the South Platte River on Golden Road near Newberry Access.

Project organizers sought the state environmental report as “part of the process of checking the boxes as we go through the construction process,” Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said Wednesday.

“This report confirms there is no impact” on the surrounding environment from how Sustainable Beef intends to design and operate its plant, he said.

Nebraskans can now find the environmental report on two different Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy public access webpages where Nebraskans can review posted documents on applications for environmental permits issued or overseen by NDEE.

It was reposted Jan. 25 in the NDEE public file regarding Sustainable Beef’s Aug. 15 application for an “air quality construction permit” for the plant’s planned odor-control equipment.

Company organizers officially bought the old lagoon from the city Aug. 26. They announced five days later that their $325-million-plus financing package had been completed, with Walmart taking a minority stake and committing to take a majority of the plant’s beef.

Fill-dirt hauling to the old lagoon started in November, and crews with Schmeeckle Bros. Construction of Fort Morgan, Colorado, began sinking footings for the main beef processing building Jan. 9.

Briggs said “there were a couple of weeks where we couldn’t move any dirt” due to subzero cold snaps and North Platte’s record January snowfalls. Fill-dirt operations resumed this week.

Construction is expected to last through 2024 on the 1,500-head-per-day, 875-employee processing plant, expected to generate more than $1 billion in annual economic activity from Sustainable Beef and expected supporting businesses.

With last March’s environmental report for the construction stormwater permit, “NDEE has received all necessary material for the air construction permit application for the agency to conduct its review,” said agency spokeswoman Amanda Woita.

NDEE will open a public-comment period when it issues a draft air-quality permit, she said.

That’s when members of the public can request a formal public hearing, a step urged by some neighbors of the beef-plant site even before Sustainable Beef applied for construction permits.

Woita noted that Sustainable Beef will have to obtain permanent wastewater and air-quality permits once it’s ready for slaughter operations. The plant can be built but can’t start operating without permanent permits.

Throughout the process, “NDD ensures all permits comply with state and federal environmental regulations,” she said.

Sustainable Beef leaders have said they plan to pretreat wastewater from plant operations and route it a short distance north to the city wastewater plant. The latter’s active sewer lagoon sits just across Golden Road.

The environmental report, issued by Game and Parks, covers impacts on species protected under five federal or state laws, NDEE official Lindsey Hollmann said in a Jan. 25 cover memorandum.

That memo says Sustainable Beef leaders sought the environmental review through NDEE’s online Conservation and Environmental Review Tool in connection with its construction stormwater permit application.

The online tool is primarily designed for reviews needed to satisfy the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements of project applicants under the federal Clean Water Act. NDEE is authorized to carry out regulatory actions for the EPA in Nebraska.

Though the Game and Parks-led environmental review wasn’t done in connection with the beef plant’s air quality permit, it “was deemed sufficient for the air program due to the scope of the analysis,” Hoffman’s memo said.

The report says Game and Parks and Fish and Wildlife examined possible impact on species within, immediately around and up to 3 miles away from the 70.5-acre retired sewer lagoon.

Neither agency oversees any “protected areas” within the lagoon or in the beef plant site’s immediate vicinity, the March 2022 report says. They also found no “documented occurrences” of endangered or threatened animal species at the plant site itself.

But the report identified 26 “documented occurrences” of at-risk animal and plant species within 1 mile of Sustainable Beef’s site, such as the piping plover, whooping crane, bald eagle, golden eagle, American burying beetle and interior least tern.

It recommended that Sustainable Beef “determine if the proposed project would impact bald or golden eagles or their habitats” within one-half mile of the beef plant site.

If they would be, Sustainable Beef should notify Game and Parks and Fish and Wildlife “for recommendations to avoid ‘take’ of bald and golden eagles.”

Beef plant organizers also must comply with the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act and state law prohibiting “take and destruction of nests or eggs of protected birds,” the report said.

“If development in this area is planned to occur during the primary nesting season” or at any other time affecting covered birds, a qualified biologist should conduct a field survey “to determine the presence or absence of nesting migratory birds.”

Should “one or more active bird nests” be found that construction activities would impact, Game and Parks and Fish and Wildlife “should be contacted immediately,” the report says.

Finally, “we recommend that impacts to wetlands, streams and associated riparian corridors be avoided and minimized and that any unavoidable impacts to these habitats be mitigated.”

Sustainable Beef would need a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha office if it intends to put fill materials “into waterways or wetlands.”

Semitrailer trucks plan to haul fill dirt from sites north and south of the site for many months to fill in the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon and build it up to a level 5 feet above Newberry Access, plant organizers have said.