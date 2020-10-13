BBB program to focus on cybersecurity protections for businesses, consumers

The Better Business Bureau is offering businesses a free, online program, “Protecting your Business and Employees from Cyber Threats in Our New Normal.” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22.

According to a recent study conducted by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, current threat activity throughout its customers’ networks has shown more intrusion attempts within the first half of 2020 than in all of 2019. CrowdStrike believes that the biggest cause for the dramatic increase in threat activity is the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many people to change their routines, whether they’re working from home or spending more time on their smartphones and tablets.

“The switch was too sudden and expanded organizations’ attack surfaces by an unpredictable amount,” the report said. “Threat actors jumped on the opportunity to exploit these newly increased attack surfaces and were more successful than in recent years.”

The BBB Scam Tracker also shows online purchases and phishing reports have increased by 58% this year.