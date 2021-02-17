Tractor Supply Co. to buy Orscheln Farm and Home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Co. announced Wednesday that it will buy Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction for approximately $297 million. Each chain has a North Platte store, with Tractor Supply at 3728 S. Jeffers St. and Orscheln at 2501 E. Fourth St.

The acquisition is conditioned on the receipt of regulatory approval and satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions, Tractor Supply officials said in a press release.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home,” said President and CEO Hal Lawton.

He said his company has always respected Orscheln “for the strong connection they have with customers in the communities they serve, along with their industry knowledge and capabilities.”

Barry Orscheln, his firm’s chairman and CEO, said his family and employees “have been committed to serving the needs of rural communities across the Midwest” for more than 60 years.

“I am very proud of all that we have accomplished over this time,” he said. “I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well-positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.”

Both Tractor Supply and Orscheln have stores in McCook as well as North Platte. Tractor Supply also has a store in Cozad, while Orscheln’s other Nebraska stores include sites in Broken Bow, Gothenburg and Lexington.