The Tru by Hilton North Platte has been awarded the prestigious Connie Award and the Brighter Together Award by Hilton Worldwide.

The “Connie” Award, named after Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Worldwide, is the highest hotel award granted to the "best of the best" for each brand under the Hilton name, according to a press release.

The winner is selected based on a combined ranking of overall guest experience and customer service, quality assurance audits, cleanliness, hotel condition, compliance with brand standards and property accommodations.

The second of the Hilton Worldwide honors, the Brighter Together award, recognizes the top Tru by Hilton hotel that achieved the highest guest satisfaction and loyalty scores from the following combined metrics: overall service, problem resolution, feel welcomed and cleanliness of room.

“It is an honor to accept this brand award on behalf of the team at Tru by Hilton North Platte,” said Cody Odell, general manager. “Each day, we look forward to providing outstanding customer service and creating a memorable experience for our guests. I’m tremendously proud of my team and their hard work.”