A tentative agreement reached Friday by the Union Pacific Railroad and its conductors union would preserve two-person crews in U.P. engine cabs in many of the railroad’s most rural areas.

Luke Edington, general chairman of the nationwide SMART-TD union, announced the accord in a letter shared with The Telegraph by Local 200 and Midwest Nebraska Central Labor Council President Jeff Cooley.

The “crew consist” agreement affects U.P.’s Eastern District, Pacific Northwest and Idaho territories. They cover tracks west from Omaha to the Portland and Seattle areas, U.P. spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said.

The deal “preserves the conductor craft” if ratified by union employees, Edington said in his letter to SMART-TD members.

“Conductors will not be redeployed and will remain on the train,” he added in the first of eight bullet-point descriptions of the deal’s key provisions. Specific language is still being drafted.

Union Pacific’s official bargaining request “to negotiate crew size is concluded,” Edington added in the second bullet point.

Other provisions include:

Elimination of the requirement for brakemen/switchmen aboard local “through freight” trains if more than three switching events are needed on a run.

“Reserve board” protections for employees who are displaced or furloughed as a result of that elimination.

A “significant signing bonus” that Edington characterized as “greater than any received in past crew consist agreements.”

Overtime in pool freight for trainmen.

Differential pay for road-service conductors and yard foremen who work without a brakeman/switchman.

An expanded utility position whose holders would be paid nearly double the current rate. They also could work in both yard and road operations.

Cooley, a U.P. conductor based at North Platte’s Bailey Yard, said he wants to see the deal’s details but welcomed resolution of the greatest issue for conductors and engineers. He thanked Edington for his efforts.

“They addressed the public safety issue by leaving the conductor in the cab,” said Cooley, who lives in Lemoyne. “That’s huge for the public and for us. It’s a big plus for the engineers, too.”

Edington called the deal “a tremendous win for SMART-TD (and) our membership,” noting that it took “3½ years of intense negotiations to reach this point.”

Union Pacific said in a statement Friday evening that the accord will “give greater flexibility to deploy brake or switch persons to work either in the yard or outside the yard.”

The deal “enhances a current position that serves our customers with improved service and meets Union Pacific’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for our employees through predictable, scheduled shift work.”

The statement concluded: “While further contract details must be drafted, we look forward to a quick ratification of this agreement.”

News of the U.P.-SMART-TD deal comes in the wake of three significant events for local railroaders: last fall’s showdown over industry-wide collective bargaining agreements; the disastrous Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train at East Palestine, Ohio; and renewed pressure in Washington, D.C., and the Nebraska Legislature to stop railroads from cutting onboard crew sizes from two to one.

Congress in December imposed the recommendations of a presidential emergency board, heading off a national rail strike threatened by that accord’s rejection by SMART-TD and three other unions over the 2020-24 accord’s lack of paid sick leave. The two-person crew issue, currently pending before the Federal Railroad Administration, was also on their minds.

Union Pacific announced Thursday it has reached deals with eight of its 12 craft unions providing up to seven sick days. Negotiations continue with the other four, including SMART-TD and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

The Ohio derailment of 38 cars carrying hazardous materials called attention to major railroads’ recent cost-cutting practices under the “precision scheduled railroading” model adopted by U.P. and other Class I railroads.

Cooley and fellow Bailey Yard-based conductor Amanda Snide of Hershey testified March 6 in favor of Legislative Bill 31, North Platte state Sen. Mike Jacobson’s measure to require at least two-person crews on railroads as they operate in Nebraska.

They and other current and Nebraska railroaders said keeping conductors in the engine cab means more eyes to react to sudden obstructions — especially people or vehicles on the tracks — and to help each other with CPR or other immediate aid if one has a medical emergency, especially in rural areas.

U.P. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials urged the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee to leave train-crew size issues to collective bargaining. Both cited their desire to move conductors into pickup trucks driving on parallel highways so they can monitor their moving trains and stop them if cars have mechanical problems or overheating wheels or bearings.

Though LB 31 hasn’t advanced to the full Legislature, “I think it applies pressure, especially when the public is standing behind us,” Cooley said Friday.

“I think Sen. Jacobson did a great thing for his constituents in District 42 and North Platte.”

Jacobson echoed Cooley Friday evening in saying “the devil’s in the details.” But he, too, welcomed news of SMART-TD’s deal with Union Pacific.

“I’m thrilled with all that information, and I’ll continue to stay in contact with the labor unions in North Platte to make sure all this is implemented,” he said.

Before news of the accord reached him, Jacobson added, he had spoken with committee Chairwoman Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln about whether LB 31 should be advanced to the floor to keep up pressure for a nationwide FRA ruling affecting all railroads.

“I don’t think there’s any question that the state legislation added to the pressure in Nebraska,” he said. “I’m glad we’re in the position we’re in.”

Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, who communicated the County Board’s support at the March 6 committee hearing, hailed the two-person crew agreement while continuing to call for LB 31’s passage.

“This public safety issue cannot be addressed piecemeal by individual companies and requires action by the state’s lawmakers,” Bruns said in a statement on the board’s behalf Friday evening.