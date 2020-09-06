LINCOLN — The fall agronomy and horticulture seminar series beings Sept. 11 with “Physiological and molecular perspective on seed development under higher temperatures” presented by Nebraska’s Puneet Paul and “Organic Carbon Materials for Nutrient Retention in Nebraska Soils” by Nebraska’s Jennifer Cooper.
Paul, postdoctoral research associate of agronomy and horticulture will present on climate change, especially the rising temperatures and how it threatens crop productivity.
Cooper, postdoctoral research associate of agronomy and horticulture, will talk about proposed mechanisms for retention of nutrients on organic carbon surfaces with the aid of iron using advanced nanoscopy techniques.
All seminars will be presented via Zoom beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information, go to agronomy.unl.edu/agronomy-and-horticulture-seminar-series.
Dates and topics for the series are as follows:
» Sept. 18: ”Genetic and Environmental Regulation of Meiotic Recombination,” Gregory Copenhaver, professor and associate chair, Department of Biology, University of North Caroline at Chapel Hill.
» Sept. 25: “Who’s Learning From Who? Integrating Farmer Perspectives into Research and the Classroom,” Randa Jabbour, associate professor, Department of Plant Sciences, University of Wyoming.
» Oct. 2: “A Machine Learning-Based Framework to Prioritize Genes with Phenotypic Impact,” James Schnable, associate professor, Charles O. Gardner, professor of maize quantitative genetics, Department of Agronomy and
Horticulture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» Oct. 9: “Sites and Sounds of microRNA160 in soybean roots and nodules revealed by quantitative imaging,” Senthil Subramanian, associate professor, graduate coordinator, South Dakota State University.
» Oct. 16: “Strategies for Sustainable Agriculture: Challenges and Opportunities,” Kusum Naithani, assistant professor, Landscape Ecology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» Oct. 23: “Using Economic Experiments to Study Human Behavior under Farmland Conservation Programs,” Simanti Banerjee, associate professor, Agricultural Economics, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» Oct. 30: “A paradigm shift in the mode of action of glufosinate,” Hudson Takano, herbicide mode of action scientist, Corteva Agriscience, Indiana.
» Nov. 6: “Controlled Environment and Urban Agriculture: Horticulture for the 21st Century,” Ellen Paparozzi, plantologist and professor of horticulture, Department of Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» Nov. 13: “(Some of) The Economics of Agricultural Innovation,” Julian Alston, distinguished professor, Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics and director of the Robert Mondavi Institute Center for Wine Economics, University of California, Davis.
» Nov. 20: “Soil and Nutrient Management in Nebraska Panhandle,” Bijesh Maharjan, assistant professor and Extension specialist, Agronomy and Horticulture, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
» Dec 4: “Genetic gain, genetic diversity, and genomic selection, can plant breeders have it all?,” Jessica Rutowski, assistant professor of small grains breeding, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
» Dec 11: “Recent advances in understanding synthetic auxin herbicide resistance in weeds,” Todd Gaines, associate professor of molecular weed science, Department of Agricultural Biology, Colorado State University.
