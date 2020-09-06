LINCOLN — Rural businesses and producers operations throughout Nebraska are receiving United States Department of Agriculture funds to save and create energy in rural areas.
USDA announced this week that $776,960 will go to rural areas of Nebraska, according to a press release
“The investments announced today will help many rural businesses and agricultural producers to save on energy costs which will allow them to reinvest into their farm or business, helping the rural economy,” said Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser for USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Nebraska in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Area recipients include:
» Maddux Ranch Company of Wauneta, $16,737, in rural Chase County to purchase and install two electric irrigation motors, resulting in saving more than 65% on electricty costs.
» Scott’s Grocery of Hayes Center, $4,135, in rural Hayes County to purchase and install new, more efficient coolers and LED lighting upgrades, resulting in saving 52.1% in electricity costs.
» Eugene Holm of rural Wallace, $5,053 to purchase and install a new 75 horsepower electric motor resulting in 25% in energy savings.
» Gregory Deterding of rural North Platte, $4,184, to purchase and install a 1,140-watt solar energy unit for stock wells resulting in $1,529 per year in savings.
» Day Land and Cattle of Madrid, $3,393, to purchase and install water pump sysmtes with three solar panels for two stock wells, resulting in $5,989 per year in savings.
» William Robertson of rural Elsie, $8,995, to purchase and install two 1,365-watt solar arrays with submersible pumps and pipelines generating savings of 90,289 KWh of eletricity per year for eight homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.