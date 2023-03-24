Tuesday’s North Platte Planning Commission agenda features a public hearing on Wilkinson Cos.’ vision for filling in the last quadrant of the city’s east Interstate 80 exit.

The nine-member board will consider recommending approval of $2.75 million in tax increment financing for the $15 million project, which includes a Fat Dogs truck stop, commercial complex and corporate headquarters.

The proposal will come up toward the end of Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Residents may watch online on the city’s YouTube channel by visiting ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-departments/development/planning-commission-agendas-minutes.

I-80’s Exit 179, where Newberry Access crosses the interstate, opened in 1984. Love’s Truck Stop and Flying J Travel Center occupy the two southern quadrants, with Pump & Pantry and the edge of Halligan Drive’s burgeoning hotel district in the northwest corner.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority gave preliminary approval Feb. 9 to the Wilkinson project, which would take on the low-lying northeast quadrant that has posed challenges to its development for nearly 40 years.

Wilkinson’s TIF request would help offset its costs of building up elevations where needed, install roads with reinforced concrete and put in other infrastructure to support the project.

The planned Fat Dogs truck stop would be Wilkinson’s fifth along I-80, joining ones being built or already open at Ogallala, Lexington, Grand Island and Lincoln. The Fat Dogs convenience store and restaurant at the U.S. Highway 83 interchange (Exit 177) isn’t affected.

A separate restaurant, 50,000 square feet of retail stores and a hotel are also part of Wilkinson’s plan besides a new corporate headquarters. Chief Operating Officer Clarine Eickhoff has said the first businesses could open in 2024.

Planning Commission members’ recommendation will be sent to the CRA, which would decide whether to forward the project to the City Council for another public hearing and a decisive vote. If it approves, CRA members would meet once more to finalize TIF arrangements with Wilkinson.

In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission will:

Consider MRN Properties LLC’s proposed replat to split its 4-acre mobile home park at 4004 W. 14th St. in two as it sinks wells to serve new tenants. The city’s Board of Adjustment granted a variance toward that end Feb. 28, but the planning board’s meeting that night was canceled due to the lack of a quorum.

Take up proposed technical amendments to the city’s recently updated zoning regulations and a proposed rezoning of 46.06 acres on West Koubek Road from an F-1 “floodway” district to A-1 transitional agriculture to conform with federal floodplain maps. Public hearings will be held on both matters, which also were postponed by the Feb. 28 meeting’s cancellation.

Hold public hearings on amending the city’s land-use map and rezoning the FedEx Freight property at 2620 S. Willow St. from R-1 residential to B-2 highway commercial. The City Council would decide both matters.

Discuss possible updates to the city’s commercial zoning regulations and future annexations to the city.