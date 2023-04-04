Wilkinson Cos. won a divided North Platte City Council’s support Tuesday for its $16 million-plus plan to develop Interstate 80 Exit 179’s never-touched northeast quadrant, nearly 40 years after the exit opened.

Council members, splitting along familiar lines, voted 5-3 to grant $2.75 million in tax increment financing so Wilkinson might gradually recover the majority of its expected $5.1 million cost to prepare the low-lying 74.86-acre site before buildings can rise there.

In the evening’s other major item, the council unanimously approved contracts with RDG Planning & Design to design and oversee the voter-approved expansion of the 1976 North Platte Recreation Complex and the 1951 Cody Pool’s first major renovation since 1980.

Members’ 8-0 vote, which followed a 57-minute executive session, sets the design and construction process into motion for the two largest pieces of the $52.5 million project. Nearly two-thirds of voters Nov. 8 approved a temporary half-cent city sales tax increase, which took effect Saturday, to pay for it.

The relocation and reconstruction of North Platte’s city skate park, currently located just south of the Rec Center, will be handled separately.

Wilkinson’s TIF request won majority support from Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Brian Flanders, Brad Garrick, Ty Lucas and Pete Volz.

Council members Ed Rieker, Donna Tryon and Mark Woods — who oppose TIF projects in most cases — voted against the North Platte-based firm’s request.

The city’s east I-80 exit, opened along with Newberry Access in 1984, has seen the Flying J and Love’s truck stops, Pump & Pantry and the eastern end of Halligan Drive’s hotel district develop in its southern and northwest quadrants.

Community leaders say interest in tackling the northeast quadrant was nonexistent before the council made it TIF-eligible in September 2020 at the same time it declared what became the Sustainable Beef LLC site to the north “substandard and blighted.”

Wilkinson, which bought the land last August, expects to need a year to build up its elevation and install city services and reinforced concrete streets before it can start building its planned Fat Dogs truck stop, the project’s highlight.

Clarine Eickhoff, the firm’s chief operating officer, said after Tuesday’s council meeting that she hopes site preparation work can begin by late summer. A formal subdivision and dedication of the land’s private road to the city must be approved first, she said.

Besides the truck stop, Wilkinson plans a quick-serve restaurant, a hotel, retail space, parkland and offices for the firm’s corporate headquarters in the long-neglected corner of Exit 179.

More details on the Wilkinson TIF debate and other items on Tuesday’s council agenda will appear in Thursday’s Telegraph and later on nptelegraph.com.