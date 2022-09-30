Canteen help came from Colorado, Nebraska’s farthest reaches

Today’s final segment of The Telegraph’s Canteen Honor Roll series highlights the involvement of communities across a 350-mile-long swath of Nebraska and into Colorado’s two most northeastern counties.

Max O. Powers, U.P. brakeman …, has turned over $100 to the North Platte servicemen’s Canteen which he solicited from other local railroad employees and from businessmen. …

— Grand Island Independent, Nov. 24, 1942

Victory Club members who served at the North Platte Canteen on Tuesday came home tired but happy over their day. … The ladies who were able to serve at the Canteen felt that those who gave would have been more than rewarded by the happiness brought to so many men on Tuesday.

— Chappell Register,

April 29, 1943

The (VFW) auxiliary gave $50 to the Scottsbluff air base for use in recreation and hospital quarters and $30 to the North Platte Canteen to buy refreshments for the soldiers traveling through.

— Scottsbluff Star-Herald, May 15, 1943

Christian Church

W.C. Rishel, Elder

We shall miss some of our folks Sunday but will know that they are engaged in a good work at the North Platte Canteen. May the Lord bless this work of community enterprise. …

— Elm Creek Beacon, Oct. 15, 1943

Julesburg Community Day at the Canteen was a decided success. An estimated 6,000 servicemen were on the 19 trains that stopped in North Platte that day. …

The smiling faces of Marines, sailors and soldiers and their profuse thanks as they left the Canteen was all the assurance one needed that it was a truly worthwhile day.

— Julesburg (Colorado) Grit-Advocate, Nov. 25, 1943

With a check for $300 which will be sent to the North Platte Canteen this week, a total of $1,000 will have been given to that organization from Sidney clubs, groups and individuals in the past few months.

— Sidney Telegraph, Jan. 27, 1944

Eleven Burwell women and girls said “Hi,” “Goodbye” and sometimes “Happy Birthday” to approximately 1,500 soldiers, sailors and Marines who passed through the North Platte Canteen Monday when the Canteen sponsored Burwell Day. …

Mrs. (J.H.) Schere stressed the need for the North Platte Canteen when she said, “If everyone could see how hungry those boys are when they stop at the Canteen, there would be no question of the justification of our efforts. Were it not for the North Platte Canteen, the boys could not get a free bite until they reached Omaha, and it’s a long way to Omaha.”

— Ord Quiz, July 13, 1944

Rising before dawn, cars and trucks and “waitresses” [from Ord, Elyria, Arcadia and North Loup] were ready for the first trainload of soldier boys to reach North Platte at 8 a.m. In the flustered few minutes that the train stops in North Platte, hundreds of young fellows tasted luscious fried chicken, crispy doughnuts, the tenderest baked ham and tasty sandwiches made by Valley County cooks on Monday and will forever have a warm spot in their hearts for Nebraska people.

— Ord Quiz, Oct. 12, 1944

Fifteen prime grade A turkeys purchased from the local processing plant of the Central Nebraska Turkey Growers Association, together with seven birthday cakes and 66 Christmas boxes, were donated by the Gibbon businessmen and community to the North Platte Canteen …

— Kearney Hub, Jan. 4, 1945

The Rebekah Kensington (club) of Bushnell is sponsoring a card party to be held at the IOOF hall Friday (tomorrow) evening at 8 o’clock.

The date the Kensington will assist the North Platte Canteen has not been definitely set but will be the latter part of March or the early part of April, the committee reports.

— Western Nebraska Observer, Kimball, March 8, 1945

The ladies of the (Holbrook) Sunshine Club went to North Platte Monday and served in the Canteen, (with) Henry Stark, Fritz Griesfellar, Willis Stevenson and Lester Bowers taking the ladies.

— Cambridge Clarion, May 10, 1945

Call it fate. Call it luck. But nevertheless, it took the Fort Kearny chapter of the American War Dads serving the servicemen and women at the North Platte Canteen Tuesday to bring Victory Day (V-J Day). …

A little after 6 p.m., as the boys entered the Canteen from the train coaches, they were told the news they had been waiting for. The rafters rang with the one lone cheer that went up. From that moment until the train was called, the writing desks were jammed with soldiers writing the news home. The first announcement was taken solemnly, but nevertheless victoriously, and it wasn’t until later in the evening that the Canteen became hilarious.

— Kearney Hub, Aug. 15, 1945

The Haxtun, Colo., citizens served at the North Platte Canteen Tuesday. … They reported that nearly 6,000 servicemen were fed that day.

— Grant Tribune-Sentinel, Sept. 20, 1945

A number of cars from Loup County (Taylor) and the Sargent community were driven to North Platte Friday to transport the food and the workers for the Canteen service that day.

— Custer County Chief, Sept. 27, 1945

Sidney would like to know who is responsible for the statement that this community is no longer interested in assisting at the North Platte Canteen. …

The Canteen also has been served by groups from Potter, Dalton, Gurley, Lodgepole and Sunol, representing the other communities of Cheyenne County — and none of these towns had announced that they wished to withdraw from their regular turn at the Canteen.

— Sidney Telegraph, Feb. 8, 1946

Hosts on Monday, when the Canteen will be open for the last time, will be the circles of the First Lutheran Church. The Holyoke, Colorado, community, a group from Shelton and an Episcopal circle are serving today.

— North Platte Daily Bulletin, March 30, 1946