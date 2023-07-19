A cash rent workshop is scheduled for Aug. 9 in Grand Island. The workshop, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hall County Extension Office is intended for both landlords and tenants. The Extension office address is 3180 U.S. Highway 34 (in College Park).

The workshop is presented by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Agricultural Profitability. It will cover current Nebraska cash rental rates and land values, best practices for agricultural leases and other contract considerations. It will also include information about farm succession and transition planning and offer an opportunity for those in attendance to have their leasing questions answered.

Jim Jansen, an agricultural economist, and Allan Vyhnalek, Extension educator emeritus, will lead the workshop.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided. The meeting is free to attend, but registration is required by Aug. 7 for meal planning purposes. Call the Hall County Extension Office at 308-385-5088 to register.

For more information about cash rental rates, leasing and farm and ranch transition go to the CAP website at cap.unl.edu.