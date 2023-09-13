Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong Wednesday night salute to famed actor Dirk Bogarde this evening with five war and military-themed films, starting with the 1962 World War II comedy/drama The Password Is Courage (pictured). Next is A Bridge Too Far (1977), an epic dramatization of Operation Market Garden, a failed Allied operation in the Netherlands during World War II. Bogarde leads a cast that is impressive in both its size and its star power, with co-stars that include James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Anthony Hopkins, Gene Hackman, Laurence Olivier and Robert Redford. The lineup winds down early tomorrow with Damn the Defiant! (1962, aka H.M.S. Defiant), co-starring Alec Guinness; Night Ambush, the 1958 U.S. release of the 1957 British film Ill Met by Moonlight, which is 11 minutes shorter than its U.K. release; and Libel (1959), co-starring Olivia de Havilland.