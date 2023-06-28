D.O.A. (1949) TCM, 2 p.m. Edmond O'Brien leads this classic 1949 film noir as Frank Bigelow, a man who, after finding out he has been fatally poisoned, spends his remaining days and hours desperately trying to fi nd out who did it and why. The movie's promotional poster touted that it is "A picture as excitingly different as its title!" and it still does feel like it stands out a bit from others in its genre. From the opening sequence where Frank reports his own murder to police, and throughout his story, which is told in flash back up until its inevitable conclusion, D.O.A. delivers plenty of suspense.