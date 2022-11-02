Celebration will send off Miss Rodeo Nebraska to Las Vegas

A send-off celebration for Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr takes place Saturday at the Lehr Event Center in Columbus.

Lehr, 23, is the daughter of Lance and Joan Lehr of Columbus. The celebration begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner to follow at 7 p.m. Admission is a donation. The Event Center is located at 3212 S. Ninth St. in Columbus.

Send-off committee chair Cathy Ewing said a silent auction will raise funds for Lehr as she represents Nebraska at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas.

Lehr will compete in horsemanship, personal interview and horsemanship interview, and an impromptu speech; model her chaps and participate in a fashion show; and take a written test.

Lehr grew up farming and ranching and working at her family truck stop, T-Bone. She is working toward a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business at Chadron State College. Her goal is to become a livestock buyer and continue working for her family. Away from the farm, she enjoys riding horses, eating sushi and going for long walks with her dog, Lil Debbie.

At the celebration Saturday, Ewing said, Lehr will model the outfits she will be wearing at the pageant Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 at the South Point Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas.