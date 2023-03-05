LINCOLN — The Center for Rural Affairs is conducting a number of workshops throughout March.

Upcoming events:

North Platte: First Five Academy, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, as well as March 14 and 21 at Mid-Plains Community College, North Campus, Room 204, 1101 Halligan Dr.

Join this hands-on learning experience for businesses just starting out or in their first five years of operation. This workshop builds on each week and targets the top three subjects that can become a primary concern for entrepreneurs.

Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Becky Parker at beckyp@cfra.org or 308-534-3508; Brissa Borjas Esparza at brissabe@cfra.org or 402-870-2749.

Online and Douglas County: A Year in the Life of a Poultry Producer, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, as well as March 15 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.; 1 to 3 p.m. April 22, May 6, June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26 at Neal Family Farm, 521 O Road, Douglas.

Military veterans interested in agriculture are invited to join a workshop series that will navigate a year in the life of a local veteran farmer. These meetings will rotate between online and classroom sessions and on-farm sessions with an online option.

During classroom sessions, participants will hear from experts and learn business and financial skills and resources applicable to any type of agricultural operation.

During on-farm sessions, an experienced farmer will go through the ins and outs of poultry production, as they demonstrate knowledge of a particular enterprise on their farm.

For more information, contact Kirstin Bailey at kirstinb@cfra.org or 402-870-2390.

Kearney: Local Food Leader Workshop, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Buffalo County Community Partners Office, 1755 Prairie View Place, Kearney.

In this workshop, attendees will take steps to become a local food leader in their community. They will learn several foundational competencies that are critical in developing successful community food systems.

Topics covered will include food systems, equity and personal values, leadership styles and evaluation, action plans and professional development.

The workshop will focus on understanding how food systems are connected across communities, how to identify food system sectors and assets, and participants will get a chance to network.

For more information, contact Anna Johnson at annaj@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext. 1027; Martha Marfileño at wellness@bcchp.org or 308-865-2284.

Schuyler: Marketing Course (Spanish), 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, March 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 at Homestead Center, 1119 B St.

Join this marketing course to discover the first steps to start a farm business. In this six-session course, attendees will learn about a business plan and how to create one.

They will also learn about the benefits of promoting their business, how important it is to plan their livestock or vegetable production, and what a Schedule F (Form 1040) is and why it is needed.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with experts to help put their dream into action. For more information, contact Lucia Schulz at lucias@cfra.org or 402-380-7006.

Grand Island: Taxes: Presenting your Business Taxes (Spanish), from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Hwy 34, Room 103.

In this training, attendees will learn about the different tax forms they will need to use for their business, expectations during the process, and how to find a trusted certified tax professional.

There will be an accountant present to answer business tax questions.

For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

Aurora: Organic Transition Academy, Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St. Grain and livestock producers, farmers, or beginning farmers who have thought about starting a certified organic operation but don’t know where or how to start are invited to join this training to help them learn about the certified organic and organic transition process. This workshop will feature expert speakers and farmers from the Northern Great Plains region, who will help navigate just about everything from marketing to business planning to organic crop production.

Those interested are asked to sign up early to learn more about this event. For more information, contact Cait Caughey at caitc@cfra.org or 402-980-5192.