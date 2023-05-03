Chef Darren McGrady enthralled and delighted his audience at the Neville Center on Wednesday morning. He was a speaker in this season’s Town Hall Lecture series.

McGrady was chef to Queen Elizabeth II; Diana, Princess of Wales; and Princes William and Harry for 15 years. He shared experiences that ranged from the elegant to the type of experiences anyone might have, but in the company of royalty.

“The highlight of meeting the queen was when she came into the kitchen and said, ‘Thank you, darling. Thank you for a lovely weekend. The food was delicious,’” said McGrady. “That meant more to me than anything else.”

McGrady went to culinary school at the suggestion of his mother. He wasn't sure what he wanted to do, but sure that he loved cooking, something that he learned from his grandmother. He did very well at it.

Later on, after gaining some experience, “I wrote a letter to the queen, sent my resume, and said, ‘I want to be your chef,’” he said. “Two weeks later I got an answer back, saying, “I want you to come for an interview.’”

He got the job on the royal chef crew.

“My favorite place was Balmoral Castle. The queen loved it, too. That was her favorite residence,” said McGrady. “The queen would hang her tiara on the gate as she rode in. For the next eight weeks she would just be mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

“She’d have picnics out in the lodges on the estate ... The lodges were really simple and the family would gather there for teas and dinners. Prince Philip liked to cook on the grill, too, a very simple grill.”

One day, “After lunch I decided I would go explore the estate.” It was soon after he had been hired. “I set off walking around the castle. In the distance I saw a lady with some dogs. And then I realized it was the queen walking toward me, and I thought, ‘My goodness. I’m going to meet the queen.’

"As we got closer the corgis saw me. Twelve corgis! The corgis started barking, then, all at once, started running toward me. I thought to myself, ‘You’re not meeting the queen today.’ I turned and ran. And all I could hear above the barking was the queen laughing. She didn’t call the dogs off, she just stood there laughing!’”

McGrady met Princess Diana for the first time in the kitchen at Balmoral. It “was tiny and the royal family would come in all the time.” When he met the princess, “it was the night before Ghillies Ball,” a Scottish traditional celebration for the servants.

“Princess Diana came down into the kitchen ... and I said, ‘Your royal highness, I’m really nervous about Ghillies Ball tomorrow. What if the queen asks me to dance?’ Princess Diana said, ‘Dan, don’t worry. The queen will be dancing with the head chef, the head chauffer, the head butler, head gate keeper. Just dance with the housemates, any of the Scottish dances that you have. If you don’t, just stand at the side and watch — enjoy the evening.’ I thought, ‘OK. I’m ready.’

“The queen and all the royal family were dancing. The queen looked amazing, and so did Princess Diana. Halfway through the evening the music stopped and Princess Diana came over and said, ‘Dan, you come and dance with me.’ I said, ‘Your royal highness, I can’t dance.‘ She said, ‘I know. You told me.‘ We went out onto the dance floor.

“The music started ... and it was the worst night of my life. It was also the best night of my life. The princess started pushing me and pulling me and dragging me around the room.”

And so he made it through the evening.

The nest year he said to Princess Diana, “Royal Highness, not that you’d want to dance with me this year after having danced with me last year, but if you want to, I’ve been having Scottish dance lessons in London.’

“She was really impressed.

“And she said, ‘Dan, what’s your favorite dance?’ I thought, ‘She’s testing me. And then my mind went blank. I said, ‘It’s the, uh, oh, it’s uh, “Strip the Widow.” She looked at me and she said, ‘Dan, I think it’s called “Strip the Willow.”

“I danced with the princess that night and I danced with the princess for the next 11 years.”

He shared many other experiences to the delight of his audience, with large photos displayed on a screen as he talked.

McGrady has cooked for five U.S. presidents and worked as a culinary consultant and event planner. His books include, “Eating Royally — Recipes and Remembrances From a Palace Kitchen,” and “The Royal Chef at Home — Easy Seasonal Entertaining.”

He currently owns “Eating Royally,” an upscale catering company in Dallas, Texas.