The North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series will feature Chuck Whitlock on Wednesday with its third offering of the 2022-23 season.

Whitlock is a subject-matter expert on white-collar crime prevention. For years, Whitlock made consistent appearances on national television shows including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, 60 Minutes and The View. It is estimated that his message about fraud prevention has reached consumers over 1 billion times.

The lecture is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Memberships are $75 plus tax and available for purchase in person at the Playhouse or by calling Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448.

As a reminder, a question-and-answer period will follow the lecture at the North Platte Community Playhouse, following a brief intermission after the lecture.

More information on future speakers and new memberships may be found at nptownhall.com.