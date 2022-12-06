City Council makes North Platte Habitat's next site TIF-eligible, 7-1

The North Platte City Council Tuesday cleared the way for the city’s Habitat for Humanity affiliate to seek tax increment financing to help with infrastructure costs for its next housing development.

Council members voted 7-1 after a public hearing to adopt a study finding 2.7 acres north and west of East Second Street and McCabe Avenue “substandard and blighted.”

Councilman Mark Woods cast the sole vote against the designation. Councilwoman Donna Tryon and Councilman Ed Rieker, also typical TIF opponents, voted “yes” along with Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Pete Volz, Ty Lucas, Brad Garrick and Brian Flanders.

The meeting began with Nisley, Lucas, Flanders and Rieker taking their oath of office after all four won fresh four-year council terms in the Nov. 8 election.

Details on other items on Tuesday’s agenda will be published later in Thursday’s Telegraph and on nptelegraph.com.

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity, which has built 62 homes since its 1997 founding, expects the Second and McCabe land to hold eight to 12 homes. It won unanimous Planning Commission backing after an initial public hearing Nov. 23.

Council members, however, had split 5-3 Nov. 1 in favor of referring the new site’s TIF eligibility study to the planning panel. Rieker, Tryon and Woods were opposed then.

Executive Director Dalene Skates, longtime volunteer Chuck Scripter and affiliate family selection committee member Chance Schilling presented Habitat’s case during Tuesday’s public hearing before the council.

Scripter, a former local Habitat board member, and Skates said the North Platte affiliate’s first homes were built on single lots donated by individuals.

Though that still happens occasionally, “we have a hard time getting lots,” Scripter said. “And it’s so hard for us to go build a subdivision because the cost is too expensive. …

“We’ve had great cooperation over the years” from city officials,” he said. “And this is just one opportunity that has been before us that will help Habitat build those homes.”

Support from all parts of the community has made Habitat’s success over 25 years possible, Skates said.

“We are very lucky in North Platte that we don’t have to pay twenty, thirty, forty thousand dollars for a lot,” she said. “We have a very generous community that supports Habitat.”

The affiliate requires successful applicants to attend 20 hours of homeowner education classes, along with Habitat’s traditional requirement that they put in 400 hours of “sweat equity” helping to build their homes and other Habitat homes.

In exchanged, they get a no-interest, 30-year mortgage for an amount covering the cost of construction.

Habitat holds not only the mortgages but also a “silent second” financial position, Skates said in response to a question from Tryon.

The latter refers to the difference between construction and appraisal costs, which Habitat owners must repay if they sell their home before the mortgage is paid off.

If they stay in the home long enough to burn the mortgage, the “silent second” is wiped out, she added.

She and Schilling said Habitat interviewed 17 applicants this year in choosing the next three for homes they’ll help to build in 2023.

“To be honest with you, all 17 deserved new homes,” said Schilling, whom the council confirmed earlier in the meeting to succeed Tristan Winder on the Planning Commission. “Three homes is not enough, but it’s a start.”

Being able to offset infrastructure costs with TIF, Skates said, would help Habitat keep its homes affordable for the people it helps. Roof trusses that cost $2,807 each in 2019 cost $6,812 apiece this year, she said.

The affiliate expects to have to install at least water and sewer services on the Second and McCabe land, Skates added.

Tryon asked Skates to compare Habitat homeowners’ mortgage payments with rents for community housing for lower-income people.

She didn’t have that figure, Skates said, but “a lot of our applicants this year live in low-income housing and they’re looking to get out of there.”

The three houses Habitat finished this year cost between $80,000 and $90,000 apiece to build, Skates said. Even at that level, monthly mortgage payments for their new owners typically fall below rents they were paying elsewhere.

She said one of this year’s Habitat families was paying $800 a month in rent for a house with only two working electrical outlets. They’re paying half that now, even including property taxes and insurance, Skates said.

After the hearing closed, Lucas urged a strong council vote to help Habitat keep playing its role in addressing North Platte’s current and expected housing shortages with major job-creation projects in progress.

“We need housing bad,” he said. “If we give Habitat for Humanity a hard time on a basic TIF housing development project, how does an outside developer feel like they’ll be treated in this community?”

Tryon questioned Lucas’ premise. “I’m watching a couple of units in my neighborhood, and one’s for rent and one’s for sale and they’re still sitting there,” she said.

“We might be short of housing in the future if everything comes together that the city and the county are planning. But I don’t know that I totally subscribe to the fact that we’re short of housing now.”

Mayor Brandon Kelliher replied that North Platte has averaged between 30 and 55 homes for sale for most of the past year. Skates noted earlier that Habitat accounted for three of the six new-home building permits issued citywide in 2022.

“I couldn’t speak to the (availability of) rental units, but based on the new ones and how quickly they’re getting gobbled up, I would say we’re probably not too long on them, either,” Kelliher said.

Rieker, who in June supported TIF for a North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. “shovel-ready” development in his north-side Ward 4, said he had come to Tuesday’s meeting prepared to oppose TIF eligibility for Habitat’s project.

“Part of my logic has been that when we offer TIF to a developer, that in essence rewards either the developer or the previous landowner or both,” he said.

But “in this particular case, that doesn’t appear to be the case. … You’ve made some convincing arguments. I don’t see this as helping a developer. And so I’m persuaded to vote yes on this particular project.”