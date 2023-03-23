A class beginning April 4 will help people interested in growing produce for a farmers market. The class will be taught in Ogallala at the Mid-Plains Community College campus at 512 East B St. Each session will also be available online by Zoom.

The time for each class session is 6 p.m. CDT, 5 p.m. MDT.

The class is presented by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. To register for the in-person sessions, email David Lott at dlott2@unl.edu or call the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office at 308-532-2683.

To register for online sessions and receive the Zoom link, call Cass County Extension Office at 402-267-2205.

Following is the class schedule:

April 4: Growing for market.

April 11: Strategic business planning.

April 18: Following state guidelines.

April 25: Nebraska cottage food law and product guidelines.

May 2: Social media marketing and point of sale marketing.