Weather permitting, William Street will be closed between Dewey and Jeffers streets beginning Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of William Street will be closed. Motorists are advised to utilize alternate routes during the closure. The closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks.

Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. The closure will be for construction of new concrete pavement, including the William Street intersection.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.