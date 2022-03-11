? Clover is available for Adoption through Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue. (Read full bio for how to adopt... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SkyWest cited its pilot staffing woes but said it wants to help North Platte maintain its air service with as little disruption as possible.
When they were arrested, Omaha Police announced they had tied the group to eight robberies in that city. Now, federal investigators have tied the four suspects to 15 robberies, including ones in Lincoln, according to court filings.
The book came out of real-life experiences Emily Hendren learned through the process of her parents’ divorce.
Former Wahoo Police Chief Bruce Ferrell abruptly resigned in November after he was caught having sex with a Wahoo resident, two law enforcement officials say.
Their journeys may have brought them to different places, but all roads in high school basketball lead to one place: Lincoln for the state tournament.
LEXINGTON — Kathleen Jourdan told a Cozad police officer “I’m sorry, I wanted out” of the relationship with her husband, Joshua Jourdan, at th…
A 23-year-old content creator from New Jersey decided to travel wherever a dart lands on a map of the United States. He ended up in Staplehurst, Nebraska, population 240.
The defense team in the Kathleen Jourdan murder trial in Dawson County called Joshua Jourdan's ex-wife to the stand to testify that he had abused her.
Irish face No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic at 9 a.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star.
"Tell my wife and my kids I love them," LPD Investigator Mario Herrera told fellow Officer Cole Jennings in the seconds after he was shot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.