North Platte’s future looks bright with new businesses coming to town and Coldwell Banker hopes to showcase the community on Saturday at the D&N Event Center.

The first Coldwell Banker Community Open House is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with at least 150 community businesses, schools and artisans participating.

Sheri Mullen, managing broker at Coldwell said her company is sponsoring the event at no cost to the participants or those who attend.

Mullen said when the Home Builders Association disbanded in October 2022, it left a void for local businesses and organizations to introduce the community to their offerings.

The annual Home Show hosted by the association brought businesses together and the Open House hopes to expand on that idea on Saturday and into the future.

“This is all about community supporting community,” Mullen said. “As realtors, we are ambassadors for our community and we are often the first face that people meet when they come to learn about North Platte.”

She said the event is meant to showcase all the changes taking place and what the community has to offer in a variety of businesses, charities and organizations.

“We want to show you what makes North Platte a great place to live, learn, eat, work and play,” Mullen said. “We have business that are home-based, brick and mortar, community groups, daycares and so many local artisans are going to be out there. “

In the process of organizing the event, Mullen said she has met many groups and businesses that she and her colleagues were not familiar with.

“We’ve gotten to meet the people, learn a little more about their businesses,” Mullen said.

Participants include Great Plains Health, Union Pacific Rail Road and North Platte Public Schools will be recruiting at the event. The Nebraska Lottery is coming out from Lincoln and there will be a number of food trucks.

“Who doesn’t love a good food truck,” Mullen said.

Although there are other events that showcase local businesses, Mullen said they are often ag focused and sometimes expensive for participants.

“A lot of the smaller businesses can’t afford to participate, especially coming out of the pandemic,” Mullen said. “Coldwell Banker has sponsored the entire event and we’re able to get these people out there to show off their stuff and we’ll foot the bill.”

The Coldwell Banker Community Open House Facebook page offers contact and event information.