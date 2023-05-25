The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a new contract for college President Ryan Purdyat Wednesday’s regular meeting.
The meeting took place at the Ogallala Campus.
The contract covers a term beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2026, and includes a salary increase of 5% and a contribution to the president’s 457B Retirement Plan of 3%.
In other action, the board:
- Approved bills for April in the amount of $1,373,820.67.
- Approved the business program review as presented and the forwarding of the report to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
- Approved the hire of a full-time CDL instructor.
- Approved the premium for the 2023-24 fiscal year for the Nebraska Community College Insurance Trust in the amount of $636,050.
Following a closed session, the board approved non-negotiated compensation at a rate of 4.25% to align with negotiated compensation and Purdy’s contract.