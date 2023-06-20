County commissioners accepted a bid for asphalt work at their meeting on Tuesday. East Garfield Table and two miles of Antelope Road will be resurfaced. Some of that is work that had been put off because of high asphalt prices earlier.

Commissioners said they made other careful decisions that impacted the availability of funds for the project. Most of the money is slated for the 2022-23 budget, while there is additional funds for road surfacing work in the 2023-24 budget.

The meeting also included a public hearing, followed by a vote to advance a Class I catering license application to the state with a recommendation for approval.

Commissioners took no action, but gave a suggestion for folks heading up a North Platte Kindness Rocks project. They also voted to draft a resolution that may help fill in the holes in internet access in the county and state.

Road resurfacing bid accepted

The low bid for asphalt surfacing was $2,642,062.50 from Western Engineering. The work will be done on all of East Garfield Table Road that lies within the county, and two miles of Antelope Road.

Commissioners had also sought bids that would leave two miles of Garfield Table not resurfaced, but opted to include those two miles. The work should begin in September and be completed this fall.

County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz said this year they started routinely adding milling to specifications for resurfacing work prior to the overlay at the recommendation of TC Engineering.

Commissioner Chris Bruns said prior milling should substantially extend the life of the road surface.

Part of the money, $1.6 million, will come from this year’s budget. Another $1.6 million is anticipated to be included in next year’s budget, for highway construction. Schultz said he anticipated that the county could accept bids for the next project by late fall.

There are several reasons there is still $1.6 million available in the current year’s budget for road construction.

One is that some work was put off, said Commissioner Chair Jerry Woodruff, in anticipation of asphalt prices coming down.

Prices were in the range of $110 per ton when the budget was prepared last year, but shot up quickly to closer to $160.

The price in the current Western Engineering bid is $137.50 per road ton. It would not be wise to take any more time off and try to catch up with need construction later on, Schultz said.

Another reason for funds being available is that $200K that had been budgeted to purchase a scraper was reallocated to road surfacing. The scraper was purchased instead with ARPA funds from the federal government.

The department has also saved money on other purchases, including managing fuel expenditures carefully. In addition, “we’re running a couple of people short,” Schultz said. While making it harder to get the work done, it has saved the department money.

The county has saved quite a bit of money “from Jason’s decisions,” said Commissioner Micaela Wuehler. “I appreciate you keeping a keen eye on the budget,” said Bruns to Schultz.

Catering license at fairgrounds advanced

After a public hearing, commissioners voted to forward a Class I catering license application to the state liquor commission, with a recommendation to approve it. The application was submitted by Cork & Cap, LLC, doing business as C & C Catering, to operate at Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The hearing primarily consisted of back and forth between commissioners and Mike Schroer, operator of Cork & Cap, LLC. Sheriff Jerome Kramer was there and said he had no objection to the proposal moving forward.

All liquor sales at the fairgrounds would be through Cork & Cap, who would oversee liquor use at the site, including functions in the buildings and at the race track. Schroer said his company would have a vested interest in ensuring that laws related to liquor sales, possession and consumption on the property are not violated, and that they would need to pass annual inspections by the Health Department, State Patrol and fire marshal.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer added that if there were sufficient problems that the state were to pull this permit, Schroer would also lose his other liquor licenses, which is a very strong incentive to make sure things are operated properly.

Commissioner Joe Hewgley said he was concerned about 4-H activities at the fairgrounds and wanted assurance that liquor sales and consumption would be properly confined to avoid exposure to youth.

Bruns said that listing the entire fairgrounds as the site of operation does not mean it would not be confined appropriately.

“There’s a good history with Mike,” he said.

“My only concern is keeping it in the designated area,” Kramer said, but he gave the opinion that under Cork & Cap, problems would be less likely to arise than currently.

“There’s always been a problem with the (race track) pit,” Kramer said.

“I’m hoping we can change the pattern,” Schroer said.

“This allows for additional controls,” compared with the current situation, Bruns said, adding that he felt it would streamline the process of approving alcohol sales at the fairgrounds.

North Platte Rocks Kindness Project

Sheryl Ball, Lincoln County Detention Officer asked commissioners to consider authorizing a snake, made of rocks, on the courthouse lot.

The project is proposed by a group that calls itself North Platte Rocks Kindness Project. It would be an opportunity for people to paint rocks with uplifting messages on them, and use them to form a growing snake, one rock at a time.

Woodruff asked what the goal was, to which Ball replied that the project would get people involved and would be one way to promote good will and cooperation in the community.

However, putting the rocks on the courthouse lot could be too tempting to would-be vandals or people who were upset and may decide to use them as projectiles, said Building and Grounds Director Booker Boyer.

Weems suggested looking into assembling the rock snake at Prairie Arts Center, instead. Bruns added that maybe the snake could be tied in with a fundraising project at the center. Other suggestions were the North Platte Area Children’s Museum and Cody Park.

“The board is supportive,” summed up Woodruff, “but in a different location.” Ball said she would approach Prairie Arts Center and report back.

Resolution to support internet access

Wuehler reported on the on Digital Divide Stockholder Group, which is advancing proposals to enhance high-speed internet access throughout the state. In 2021 Congress passed the Digital Equity Act, also called Internet for All, allocating $2.75 billion with an emphasis on rural areas and other underserved populations.

The state will receive $10 million, but that could increase to up to $400 million, said Wuehler, depending on data that is generated and the strength of proposals that are put forth.

The standard is for all homes and businesses to have access to download speeds of 100 megabytes per second and upload speeds of 20 mbps or faster. Thirty-seven percent of homes and businesses in our area do not have that, Wuehler said.

This effort is “needed and overdue,” Weems said. He gave the example of the nearly universal adoption of precision farming techniques by area crop producers. In some locations the needed internet access is “very sketchy,” he said.

Tests have been done across the state, and results are available at www.sendd.org/

Funds are provided to the state through Nebraska’s Broadband Equity Access and Development office. The eight development districts in the state are taking leading roles in developing proposals for feasibility studies, data sharing, etc.

West Central Nebraska Development District, which is headquartered in Ogallala and serves all of southwest Nebraska, has joined forces with three other development districts to write a plan for technical assistance studies, etc. BEAD will submit proposals to Washington, D.C. in August.

Commissioners will consider adopting a resolution supporting the development districts in this effort, at their meeting next week.

In other business, commissioners:

Authorized the chairman to sign an annual agreement with William Troshynski for legal services

Approved certificates of correction and refund related to a 2022 sale of 10 acres in multiple parcels. Approved property evaluation changes related to the same property sale.

Approved motor vehicle tax exemptions for the following non-profit and faith-based organizations: North Platte Opportunity Center, American National Red Cross, North Platte Catholic Schools and Mission Life.

Approved two special designated liquor permit applications submitted by Creativity Unlimited Arts Council dba Prairie Arts Center, for wedding receptions at Harbor Lights on July 8 and Oct. 14.