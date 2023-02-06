The Lincoln County commissioners approved the Second Opportunity Supplemental 2023 community-based Juvenile Services Aid Enhancement grant at Monday’s meeting.

The $1,190 grant from the Nebraska Department of Education will go to purchase Chromebooks for 10 families.

Bonnie Erickson of Wallace opened a discussion with the commissioners about the Trailblazer Pipeline and the board’s resolution supporting the conversion from natural gas to carbon dioxide transport. The resolution was approved on Aug. 8.

Erickson voiced her concerns of the potential hazard carbon dioxide could bring to residents who live along the pipeline route. Her property is near Wallace and she cited reports of the health hazards the carbon dioxide posed.

The commissioners said they had no control over what happens with the pipeline and pointed out the resolution they passed was simply to go on record in support of the change.