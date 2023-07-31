The Lincoln County commissioners approved the hire of Barry Johnson and Jerry Feist as temporary part-time employees to control animals and pests for the county.

The two men have extensive experience, especially in dealing with the prairie dog population, commissioners said. The “seasonal predator field operator” positions were designated as part-time and will need to be renewed each year.

“Startup costs will be the biggest expense then costs will go down,” Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said.

Commissioner Kent Weems said the positions would eventually be under the weed control department, but that it’s simpler to create the positions to work independently for a time.

“We’re plowing new ground here so we’re unsure of some costs,” said Chairman Jerry Woodruff.

Both men said they are willing to work part-time and Woodruff said he was pleased with the quality of their experience.

The board approved the purchase of 2023 business insurance from Traveler’s Companies rather than renewing with EMC Insurance Group. Tanner Pettera, with Hub International, said the county has become too large for EMC to handle its insurance and that Traveler’s would probably be the better choice at this time.

The cost for the insurance that includes a 1% buy-down for hail and wind is $633,011 per year, which will save the county about $100,000 a year.

The plan to build a storage building for Region 51 Emergency Management ran into a snag and Brandon Myers, emergency management director, said it would require the county to file a replat of the property. He said the property at 1621 West 10th St. is currently plotted as five lots and never was changed over to one lot. The commissioners gave the directive to move ahead with the change.

The commissioners heard several reports including one from Julie Stenger, county assessor, on the six-year assessment plan; a Region II services report from Kylie Joyce, executive director; and participated in a lengthy discussion regarding the Lincoln County Comprehensive Plan update and North Platte/Lincoln County County-Wide Housing Update.

The board also discussed the issue of pivots watering roads and encouraged the public to notify the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department when they encounter the issue. By notifying the Sheriff’s Office, that produces a record of violations that gives the department an alert as to the frequency of occurrences.

In other action, the commissioners tabled action on allocating funds for Nebraska International Port of the Plains from ARPA funds. The board stated it is in favor of supporting the new entity, but was not sure how to allocate the funds until after the port authority’s board is officially organized. That meeting took place on Monday afternoon.

The board authorized Woodruff to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Dawson Public Power District.

Acting as the Board of Equalization, the commissioners approved a confession of judgement regarding the case of First National Bank of Omaha’s appeal to set the amount of $864,674 for tax year 2022.