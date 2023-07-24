Much of the Lincoln County commissioner meeting on Monday focused on wind and water.

They heard concerns about pivot sprinklers spraying public roads. They also set Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. to conduct public hearings on zoning changes related to wind and solar energy projects in the county.

Wind, water and flooding also had their part in a report from Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director.

Commissioner Christopher Bruns was absent from the meeting.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she has received a number of complaints from constituents about center pivot sprinklers spraying water onto public roads. Commissioner Kent Weems noted that that it is a legal violation and residents should file complaints with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

However, “One (resident) has called the sheriff and there’s been no improvement,” Wuehler said.

Overspray from pivots can catch drivers off-guard. Beside the water hitting windshields, it can cause dangerous and annoying slick spots on hard surfaces and muddy conditions on gravel roads. Problems can be heightened in the dark of night.

“I have pivots,” Weems said, and he understands the concern from both sides. On modern pivot systems, operators adjust automatic operation by smartphone. Systems are programmed to shut off end guns near roadways.

It’s normally easy to do. However, if there is a problem “at 4 in the morning,” the operator may not be aware of it, Weems said. Persistent communication is vital to ensure that problems are corrected.

Communication is likely to be controversial and possibly heated during the hearing on wind power on Aug. 28. Action related to solar projects will probably be easier.

A recommendation from Lincoln County Planning Commission would require installers to file plans to decommission equipment when solar power equipment is no longer being used.

Changes related to commercial wind power would require turbines to be set back two miles from neighboring property lines and 2.5 miles from dwelling units.

“That (proposed zoning change) was just designed to kill any wind project,” said Mark Loostrom, of Maxwell, after Monday’s commissioner meeting. He was at the meeting to learn when the public hearing would take place.

Loostroom owns land in southeast Lincoln County. He has signed a lease agreement with RWE Clean Energy of Austin, Texas. So have his sister, Peggy Pape (Prairie Creek Partnership of Grand Island) and others with land in the area. Additional landowners are also interested in doing so, he said.

“We’ve got a spot up in the hills” and “NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) has the big steel transmission lines 2 miles apart” in the area, he said. “There’s room on (the lines) for the electricity. It’s just made for it.”

As for the number of turbines they envision, “We’ve got it set up for 80 to 90 of them,” Loostrom said.

However, some people worry about the sound generated by the turbines, potential negative effects on the environment and reflection of light (flashing) from the sun at certain times of day.

“One person says ‘How graceful those things look out there’ and the next person just hates them to death,” Loostrom said.

“I don’t think the big transmission lines are the prettiest things to look at,” either, but we need electricity.

Regarding wind turbines, “It’s green energy,” Loostrom said. Given current regulations and infrastructure, wind turbine companies “can sell the electricity for higher” prices to the utility company, compared with electricity generated by burning coal.

Then, given the demand for electricity from renewable sources, “they might sell that green energy over in Massachusetts or somewhere.”

As for today’s turbines, “They’re getting taller all the time” and setbacks should reflect that, Loostrom said, but not 2.5 miles from the nearest neighboring dwelling. “I would say, at the very most, twice the height of whatever the generator is.”

Commissioners will hear those arguments and a lot more, for and against the proposed setbacks, on Aug. 28.

Testimony is likely from landowners and other concerned citizens. RWE Clean Energy will probably be there, along with Invenergy, another company that would like to erect wind turbines in Lincoln County.

“It’s a big project and will be a lot of money for the county (in taxes),” if they do not pass too stringent zoning regulations, Loostrom said.

Between now and then Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff and Weems plan to visit an Invenergy wind farm south of Sidney to help them make informed decisions, they said.

Other commissioners may visit the facility at different times, but Woodruff requested that they coordinate with him to avoid violating the open meetings law. No more than two commissioners are allowed to be together in any setting outside of official commissioner meetings.

Speaking of wind, and water, Myers reported on the agency’s response to flooding in the Palisade-Stratton-Wauneta area this spring and severe thunderstorms in the three county area. Region 51 Emergency Management Agency staff serve Lincoln, Dundy and Hitchcock counties.

Myers also reported on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation classes and other educational programs they have conducted. They also had meetings with stakeholders regarding the Wave Alert texting notification system, the courthouse generator, flooding at South Platte River, etc., and participated in in-service trainings.

He reported that Region 51 has a new and larger mobile command unit. They stationed it at Wild West Arena during Nebraskaland Days concerts. NLD also provided office space for emergency management personnel.

Myers reported that the generator for the courthouse has been delivered and the switch should be delivered by Monday. Halls Electric is doing electrical work and the county’s building and grounds supervisor, Booker Boyer, will oversee laying the concrete slab for the generator.

Weems said communication is important to ensure that applicable boring and other work pertaining to electrical service is done before the slab is laid.

“I’ve been around a couple or three of these kinds of projects," he said. "It’s a lot easier to bring the conduit in where you need it ... then form up for your pad.”

In other business, commissioners:

Heard a report from County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo on the condition of the treasury from Jan. 1 through June 30.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a letter of understanding with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30.

There was some discussion as to the cost of the service. County Clerk Becky Rossell said it was $22,500 last year and will be close to that this year.

She noted that the process is extensive and results in a report of about 100 pages. The county is currently on a three year contract with the auditor.

Filed fee reports as submitted by the county sheriff.

Authorized Woodruff to sign the counties inter-local participation agreement for 2023-24 with Region II Human Services.

The services include the North Platte Opportunity Center, which provides residential and occupational services for developmentally handicapped individuals; and behavioral health services provided through Region II facilities at 110 N. Bailey Ave. Region II also receives federal and state funding.

“It’s a pretty doggone good service for our county,” said Commissioner Joe Hewgley.

Approved seven 2023 Homestead Exemption applications that were filed late, after considering the letters of explanation that accompanied the applications. None of the applicants was late last year, and that was noted in the approvals.

Discussed and considered 2023 property valuation protests.