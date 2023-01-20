Commissioners to consider dedication plat for Fairway Estates roads

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a dedication plat for Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board approved acquiring the roads on Sept. 19, 2022.

Deputy County Attorney said at that time the state statute requires the county to take over ownership of roads as long as they have been built to county specifications.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark said at the Sept. 19 meeting that the original roads met county regulations when they were built in 2001, which qualified them for approval.

In other business, the commissioners will:

Consider an application by Joan Richardson for Richardson Administrative Subdivision on property located at 18226 W Island Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.

Open bids for a new or used utility tractor for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

Consider changing the date to receive bids for the Probation Office renovation at 103-111 N. Dewey St., in North Platte.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.