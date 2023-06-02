Lincoln County commissioners will consider selecting members for the new Inland Port Authority board of directors when they meet on Monday morning.

They will also consider adopting an official name for the port. Commissioners have been accepting applications for the board, and suggested names for the port, for the past several weeks.

They also have on their agenda to consider setting a date to accept bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices. The item was on the agenda for last week, but commissioners needed more information.

Commissioners will also consider:

Claims and treasurer’s receipts.

Cancelling a June 12 hearing that was originally set to discuss changes in the current budget. County Clerk Becky Rossell said the hearing is no longer needed, as it was determined that the money transfers will affect only items in the general fund.

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

Notice of valuation changes numbered 2023-001 to 2023-012 as submitted by the county assessor.

Renewing the WebGIS subscription for the county assessor.

Renewing the Standard Assessor GIS technical support agreement.

A proposed amendment to the contract with Summit Foods for the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Concerns from elected officials, department heads or their representatives, if any.

The agenda always includes time for a closed session, if needed, to discuss litigation, real estate purchases, security or personnel matters.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. on the east end of the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The detailed agenda with time breakouts is posted on the county’s website at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”