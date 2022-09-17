Commissioners to discuss ‘fill dirt’ permits

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider two applications to allow commercial strip mine operations to provide “fill-dirt” for the Sustainable Beef construction project.

The County Planning Commission forwarded the applications with a positive recommendation to the board.

The application by Gary and Ruth Stearns is for a conditional use permit to allow a commercial strip mine operation on property located in a TA-1 transitional agricultural district at 2482 E. State Farm Road.

The second application is by Robert Long for a conditional use permit to allow a commercial strip mining operation on property located at 100 Long Drive.

The commissioners will also consider a request by Fairway Estates Homeowners Association Inc. to accept dedication and adoption of Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive as shown on Campbell Estates First Subdivision.

In other action, the commissioners will:

Consider purchase of a plotter/scanner for the Register of Deeds office.

Consider appointment of the black-tailed prairie dog management committee and consider approval and publication of the annual notice of the management plan.

Consider special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Company for the pumpkin patch festival at the Homestead pumpkin patch on Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Receive the report of the Lincoln County Highway Supt. concerning the possible vacation of part of Somerset Road and will consider setting a date for public hearing concerning vacation of a portion of Somerset Road.

Consider adoption of a resolution directing the County Treasurer to issue tax sale certificates on those parcels which there are two (2) years delinquent real estate taxes or special assessments.

Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Great Plains Communications.

Following the regular meeting, the commissioners will go into a work session to finalize the recommended 2022-23 Lincoln County budget.