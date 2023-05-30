Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Lincoln County commissioners decided to look into providing its own wildlife services following a lengthy discussion at Monday’s regular meeting.

Continuing the agreement with the USDA would have cost the county $42,000 and the commissioners thought the price was too high.

Commissioners Kent Weems suggested the county could take care of the services through an independent contractor.

Tim Veenendaal, USDA state director of Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services, said the federal government has cut funding for the wildlife services program over the past few years. Barry Johnson, animal damage control agent, was on hand for the discussion as well.

“We are a cooperative agency, so we cost share for our services,” Veenendaal said. “Even though we get federal funds, the majority of our services are cooperative funded.”

Weems, who led the discussion at the direction of Chairman Jerry Woodruff, said he did not see the cost matching the services from the USDA. The wildlife program is tasked with eliminating pests in the state including prairie dogs, coyotes, raccoons and other animals that may be spreading diseases or damaging property.

“I think the county is poised, is on the cusp of putting together a more effective program run by the county,” Weems said, “either with (Johnson) as an independent contractor or somebody else as an independent contractor, and complemented by our people.”

The other commissioners voiced their agreement with Weems and the board will work on putting that program together over the next month. Weems said no one knows at this point what the program will look like, but the commissioners said a discussion will take place to craft the details of how it would work.

The commissioners voted 5-0 against renewing the contract.

The board heard a presentation by TextMyGov for the Lincoln county clerk/election commissioner. Following the presentation, the commissioners said they would look further into the details of the program to see what would be required to implement the program for the county.

The program would allow the Clerk’s office to provide election and other information to the public via texting. Becky Rossell, county clerk/election commissioner, said the service would simplify and reduce the time spent answering questions during elections and other times as well.

In other action, the commissioners:

Tabled a request to set a date to accept bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management and other county offices in order to get more details on what would work best.

Approved the purchase of a drone for Region 51 Emergency Management at a cost of $7,049.

Approved the purchase of electric drive tailgate salt/sanders for trucks for the Lincoln County Department of Roads from the Matt Friend Truck Equipment at a cost of $7,405 each.

Authorized Woodruff to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by All Anderson Electric.