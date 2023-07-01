Lincoln County commissioners are ready to consider setting a date to receive bids for construction of a Region 51 Emergency Management building and other county offices.

Also on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, another construction project could move forward. Commissioners will consider an agreement for professional services with Miller and Associates Consulting Engineers, P.C. for the Sutherland North Bridge project.

They will also consider setting a date to receive bids for the construction. The new bridge will replace the narrow, weight-limited, concrete bridge that has spanned the North Platte River since 1914.

They will also consider allowing the Veterans Service Office to work more hours. The office would like to move from the current 35 hour week to a 40 hour week.

In other business, commissioners will consider:

An agreement with the City of North Platte to discharge well water into the city’s storm system from the geothermal well at the courthouse.

A right-of-way permit submitted by McCook Public Power District.

Certificates of correction and refund as submitted by the county assessor.

Motor vehicle tax exemption applications as submitted by the county treasurer.

A resolution certifying proper completion of the O’Fallon’s bridge replacement project.

Right-of-way permit changes.

Property valuation protests.

Elected officials and department heads or their representatives will have time to discuss items of concern with commissioners. There is also time allotted for a closed session if needed, for personnel, real estate, security or litigation matters.

Commissioner meetings begin at 9 a.m. and are in the commissioners’ room on the east end of the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The full agenda with time designations is a lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting / Agenda.”