Commissioners will hear from County Treasurer Alex Gurciullo at their meeting on Monday morning. Gurciullo will report on the condition of the treasury from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2023, as submitted by the County Treasurer. Her report is scheduled near the beginning of the 9 a.m. meeting.

At 9:30 a.m. commissioners will consider setting a date for public hearings on zoning changes related to wind and solar energy projects in the county. Public hearings on the topics were scheduled for last week’s meeting, but were tabled because Commissioners Kent Weems and Christopher Bruns were absent from the meeting.

The tabling will also give commissioners time to tour the Invenergy project south of Sidney. At this week’s meeting commissioners will consider authorizing some of their members to do just that. Invenergy is a company that would like to install wind turbines in Lincoln County.

At 9:45 a.m. Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers will give his quarterly report for April 1 through June 30.

In other business, commissioners will:

Consider authorizing Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign a letter of understanding with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Receive and order filed fee reports as submitted by the County Sheriff.

Consider authorizing Woodruff to sign the County interlocal participation agreement for 2023/2024 with Region II Human Services for the behavioral health funding match.

Consider certificates of correction and refund, if any, as submitted by the county assessor.

Consider letters of explanation for late filing of the 2023 Homestead Exemption applications.

Conduct a closed session, if necessary, to discuss strategy related to litigation, real estate purchases, security and/or personnel issues.

Hear concerns, if any, from elected officials, department heads, or their representative.

Discuss and consider 2023 property valuation protests.

A complete agenda with time breakouts is online at lincolncountyne.gov. Click on “Meeting/Agenda.”